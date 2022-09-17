ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ninzf_0hyxVCiU00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses.

The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill.

The motion cited Florida's Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer's repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial.

Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.

Cruz's attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but surprisingly rested at the start of Wednesday's court session after calling only about 25 of them.

There were 11 days of defense testimony overall, the last two spotlighting experts about how his birth mother's heavy use of alcohol during pregnancy might have affected his brain's development and led to his murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.

The sudden announcement by lead attorney McNeill led to a heated exchange between her and Scherer, who called the decision without warning to her or the prosecution “the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try a case.”

The 12-member jury and 10 alternates were not present but were lining up outside the courtroom to enter. The sudden announcement also meant prosecutors weren't ready to start their rebuttal case.

Scherer then accused Cruz's attorneys of being inconsiderate to all involved, but especially the jurors for wasting their trip to court.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to murdering 14 Stoneman Douglas students and three staff members on Feb. 14, 2018. His trial, now ending its second month, is only to determine whether he is to be sentenced to death or life without parole. For a death sentence, the jury must be unanimous.

After his attorneys rested, Cruz told Scherer he agreed with the decision.

Prosecutors said they will need more than a week to prepare their rebuttal case. The trial is now tentatively scheduled to resume Sept. 27 and conclude the week of Oct. 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner after being charged with 2 counts of unlawful compensation

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation. An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming weeks.”. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Video shows 'unauthorized access' to Ga. election equipment

ATLANTA — (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
Action News Jax

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
GREENSBORO, NC
Action News Jax

Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Defense Lawyer#Violent Crime#Circuit
Action News Jax

Jacksonville groups to host water drive for Mississippi

WASHINGTON D.C. — Each day, we rely on our water supply for everything from household needs to agricultural ones, like farming. Now members of Congress are looking into potential threats to our water systems, including risks from climate events, aging infrastructure and cyber-attacks. “Access to clean water is critical...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Action News Jax

Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Trump's legal bills are being footed by his donors

As he faces a from the New York attorney general that could shut down his business, former President Donald Trump will have one advantage that is unavailable to most well-healed defendants: He won't have to pay for much, if any, of his legal defense. The reason: His political donors are...
POTUS
Action News Jax

Habitat for Humanity of St. Augustine/St. Johns County builds home for a Purple Heart Veteran

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Today, Kristopher Barajas, a retired Naval Corpsman wounded in Iraq, is getting help from Habitat St. Augustine and Wells Fargo volunteers to place siding on his two-bedroom home in St. Augustine. Barajas served as a Fleet Marine Force corpsman stationed with a U.S. Marines division out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was stationed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom II. During a battle in Fallujah, he was struck by shrapnel.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
112K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy