Harrison, NY

westchestermagazine.com

Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle

General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
worldatlas.com

These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York

New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Yonkers greenlights $182M in residential, commercial projects

Several residential and commercial projects are moving closer to reality in Yonkers, thanks to preliminary and final approvals of various financial incentives. The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency approved incentives for projects representing a cumulative private investment of $182 million, the Yonkers Times reported. In addition to hundreds of construction jobs, the developments will create more than 300 housing units in the Westchester County city.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

City of Yonkers Now Accepting Paint at Recycling Center

Mayor Spano Announces Partnership with PaintCare.org. Do You have several half used or quarter gallons of old paint stores up in your garage? On Sept. 20, Mayor Mike Spano announced a partnership with PaintCare, which operates New York’s Postconsumer Paint Stewardship Program, to allow households and businesses to dispose of leftover paint for recycling with no additional cost. Starting September 21, residents can drop off wet paint at the Yonkers Recycling Center, the designated Postconsumer Paint Collection Site for paint drop-off. The City of Yonkers is now New York State’s largest municipality to participate in the program.
YONKERS, NY
therealdeal.com

Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back

New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Penthouse atop 35 Hudson Yards sells for 41% discount

It’s a long way from the top. The penthouse perched atop the Related Companies’ 35 Hudson Yards, complete with 360-degree New York City views and an HBO credit, sold for a 41 percent discount. Originally asking $59 million, PH90 closed for $35 million, according to property records made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

It's Apple Picking Time. Try These Orchards Near NYC

One of the most iconic autumn activities is apple picking, and if you live in the tri-state area you are in luck!. There are plenty of places to go to and take part in the beloved fall tradition right here in the tri-state area. From apple picking to cider donuts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Penny Hoarder

10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City

Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hempstead Town adopts temporary Five Towns building ban

The Town of Hempstead board voted unanimously to approve a temporary moratorium to halt building in what is known as the business overlay and transit-oriented development district in Inwood and North Lawrence. The Sept. 20 vote was much to the relief to the more than 100 Five Towns residents who...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
norwoodnews.org

Melrose: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 724 Elton Avenue

NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) have launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 724 Elton Avenue, a 4-story residential building in the Melrose section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Built in 1931 for industrial use, the structure was altered in 2017 for residential use,...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Engages Public in Hopes of Winning $10M Grant

White Plains Planning Department officials received guidance from more than 50 residents last week as the city pursues a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) state grant for public art, public spaces and bicycle and pedestrian improvements. The public session at the White Plains Public Library last Tuesday focused on...
WHITE PLAINS, NY

