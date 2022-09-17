Alyssa Zwonok, Founder of Nomad Cre8tive, Opens Doors For Creatives And Clients To Explore A New Era Of Design Agency

My journey to food heaven ends in Hell.It is more pleasant than you would imagine. There are cliffs packed with pine trees, sweeping views of a vast fjord and a quaint mustard-coloured railway station.Mercifully, this is not the spiritual realm of perpetual evil and suffering, but an unassuming Norwegian village located across the Stjørdalselva river from Trondheim airport.Its sinister name – said to derive from the Old Norse word hellir, meaning “overhang” or “cliff cave” – is displayed on a Hollywood-esque sign high up on the hillside, greeting visitors at the gateway to Norway’s third largest city.Trondheim, around 20 miles...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO