BISD, CSISD, St. Joseph named Districts of Distinction by state art association
Three local schools have been named among the 59 Districts of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association, including Bryan and College Station school districts for the third time and St. Joseph Catholic School for the first year. The 59 recipients represent about 5% of all districts in the state,...
Fall Bee School to be held Saturday in Bryan
Almost 400 people are planning to attend the eighth annual Fall Bee School — hosted by the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Bryan. The Fall Bee School will have about 50 educational classes from basic beekeeping...
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Texas A&M women's golf team rallies to beat Texas at "Mo"Morial
The Texas A&M women’s golf team overcame a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to pass Texas and win the “Mo”Morial Invitational on Wednesday at Traditions Club. Down three strokes after Tuesday’s first two rounds, the Aggies rallied to shoot an even-par 288...
Rudder, Brenham football teams ready to start ‘wild and fun ride’ in District 10-5A-II
Looking ahead to district play, Brenham head football coach Danny Youngs put it best. “I think our district and the district next to us are two of the top districts in the region,” Youngs said. “I think it’s going to be a wild and fun ride through district.”
Centerville football team moves game time vs. Jefferson to 6 p.m. Saturday
The Centerville football team will face Jefferson at 6 p.m. Saturday in Troup. The game was scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m., but Centerville and Jefferson agreed to move the kickoff back four hours due to a severe heat index in the forecast. Centerville (2-2) lost to Mart 21-20...
"Mo"Morial Preview Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell and Hailee Cooper
Texas A&M women's golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell and golfer Hailee Cooper preview the "Mo"Morial Invitational (Sept. 20 & 21) at Traditions Club. (September 19, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Texas A&M women's golf team weathers marathon opening day to sit second at "Mo" Morial
With an exaggerated lean on her push cart, Texas golfer Bohyun Park pantomimed exhaustion as she approached her coach on the 15th fairway. “What time is it?” she asked with a comical smile. At that point it was 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, and the top trio from Texas A&M, Florida...
Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0
The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
College Station volleyball team improves to 3-1 in district with win over A&M Consolidated
The College Station volleyball looked right at home at Tiger Gym on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars jumped up and down in celebration throughout the match then swayed side-to-side singing the fight song with the fans and posed for plenty of photos after their 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 victory over A&M Consolidated in District 21-5A play.
College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
College Station officer shoots hatchet-wielding suspect
A 26-year-old man and a police officer were injured in an officer involved shooting in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station Monday, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. Police received a 9-1-1 call at 5:49 a.m. from the residence where the incident occurred. The...
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled
Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making
It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins
