Bryan, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

BISD, CSISD, St. Joseph named Districts of Distinction by state art association

Three local schools have been named among the 59 Districts of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association, including Bryan and College Station school districts for the third time and St. Joseph Catholic School for the first year. The 59 recipients represent about 5% of all districts in the state,...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Bee School to be held Saturday in Bryan

Almost 400 people are planning to attend the eighth annual Fall Bee School — hosted by the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Bryan. The Fall Bee School will have about 50 educational classes from basic beekeeping...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women's golf team rallies to beat Texas at "Mo"Morial

The Texas A&M women’s golf team overcame a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to pass Texas and win the “Mo”Morial Invitational on Wednesday at Traditions Club. Down three strokes after Tuesday’s first two rounds, the Aggies rallied to shoot an even-par 288...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0

The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational

CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station officer shoots hatchet-wielding suspect

A 26-year-old man and a police officer were injured in an officer involved shooting in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station Monday, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. Police received a 9-1-1 call at 5:49 a.m. from the residence where the incident occurred. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled

Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making

It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins

Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

