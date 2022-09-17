SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local woman is sharing her memories of watching Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 on television. Sullivan resident Jean McMahan said that having a television was a rare thing at the time, and the one they had only had a single channel. She says she was already interested in the daily news, and so as a girl, she enjoyed watching the coronation with her parents.

SULLIVAN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO