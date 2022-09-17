ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Terre Haute Balloon festival readies for lift off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend you’ll see hot air balloons over Terre Haute, and you can even take a ride in one, should you choose. The first Terre Haute Balloon Festival will get underway Friday and continue into Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Gates open...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
mymixfm.com

One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Terre Haute, IN
Education
mymixfm.com

Sullivan woman remembers Queen Elizabeth II coronation

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local woman is sharing her memories of watching Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 on television. Sullivan resident Jean McMahan said that having a television was a rare thing at the time, and the one they had only had a single channel. She says she was already interested in the daily news, and so as a girl, she enjoyed watching the coronation with her parents.
SULLIVAN, IN
mymixfm.com

Terre Haute man charged in connection to August apartment shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man appeared in Vigo County Court Monday facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a late-night shooting at Willow Crossings apartment complex in Terre Haute in August. According to court documents, John L. Bell is accused of shooting three of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked into a commercial semi-truck and caught fire at the intersection with N 13th Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that traveled into Daviess and Martin counties. It all started at the Coop gas station on State Road 58 in Bloomfield just before 5 p.m, according to a news...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Fundraising#Indiana State University#Linus College#Charity#Scholarships#Experiential Learning#Sycamore Athletics#Isu Presidential Scholar
mymixfm.com

Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation

OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
OBLONG, IL
mymixfm.com

Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median where it rolled over.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m....
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy