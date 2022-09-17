Read full article on original website
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
RPD: No active shooter, no threat at Lourdes High School
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police said in a news conference that there is no active threat at Lourdes High School after an active shooter call came in Wednesday morning. Later in the day after the school had been properly swept, the call was determined a hoax. RPD says...
Missing Rochester teen found safe
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Rochester Police Department asked for the public's help to locate a teen, she has been found safe. Lilah Long, 17, from southeast Rochester, was last heard from Tuesday night and was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday. Police said late Wednesday morning that she was found safe.
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Wabasha County
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead and a passenger is injured after they collided with a deer on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 11:28 p.m. responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and 335th Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Lake City man, died at the scene. The passenger, a woman also of Lake City, was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say this is the second fatal accident of the year involving a deer for Wabasha County. In July, a motorcycle passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid a deer.
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
Large shed fire in Olmsted County resulted in around $200K in damage
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed northeast of Rochester Tuesday morning and the extent of the damage is between $150-$200K. Items in the shed include a steer loader, tractor, a large amount of tools and loader attachments. Around 6:47 am, the Rochester Fire Department was called to...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after collision with deer Monday night in SE Minnesota
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 51-year-old man died Monday night following a motorcycle vs. deer crash. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:28 p.m. at County Rd. 17 and 335th Ave. The man killed has been identified as Daran Atkinson, of Lake City. Lori Schueller, of...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
Albert Lea also targeted in nationwide school 'swatting' incident
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was also targets during a nationwide swatting incident Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving automated phone calls regarding a potential threat to schools and local law enforcement was aware of these events and was monitoring the situation. The...
Rochester Catholic Schools responds to 'swatting' incident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Catholic Schools has issued a statement about the 'swatting' incident Wednesday that led to a lockdown and emergency response at Lourdes High School. Law enforcement says it appears to have been an internet-based fake phone call about an active shooter at Lourdes High School. The statement...
Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools
Authorities in Minnesota say there's no threat to schools Wednesday after false active shooter reports sent law enforcement to at least three high schools. Word of the incident broke around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with Rochester Police responding to Lourdes High Schools. Mayo High School in Rochester also went into...
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
Sheriff's Office: Man charged in Olmsted Co. after barricading himself in garage for 3 hours
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities trying to arrest a wanted man were on the scene for three hours after the suspect barricaded himself in a residence. The sheriff’s office said it began Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pinewood SE. when the man was seen in a detached garage on the property.
Authorities warn of ‘rainbow fentanyl’: “It’s going to be in the area before we know it”
(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement in Mankato recently discovered a new form of fentanyl at the scene of a shooting and are warning the public about the new look of the drug. What was once little blue pills are now rainbow-colored, looking more like candy than the deadly drug it is.
Twin Cities man accused of stalking, threatening RPD found incompetent
(ABC 6 News) – An Edina man accused of stalking and threatening Rochester police officers and their families was found incompetent to stand trial in Olmsted County Court. According to investigators with the Sheriff’s Office of Olmsted County, 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi sent two officers multiple rambling emails alleging corruption in the police department, as well as mentioning Nazis, drug trade, and other crimes in May and June.
Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
Cub Foods fight leads to drug arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of displaying a gun in a parking lot fight was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance crimes after law enforcement allegedly found M30 pills on his person. Rochester police responded to the parking lot of Cub Foods at about 2:30 p.m. on...
