Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Indiana at Cincinnati Preview
Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman discuss Indiana's upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. They go over their keys to the game, match-ups to watch and give their predictions.
hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosiers Need to Finish Drives in the Red Zone to Continue Success
Indiana’s offense has their first road test of the season against Cincinnati in a rowdy environment. The Hoosiers are coming off a win against Western Kentucky where the offense struggled to finish drives in the red zone. Connor Bazelak had 364 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Hilltoppers...
hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosier Kicker Charles Campbell Named Lou Groza Star of the Week for Second Time in 2022
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana Hoosiers kicker Charles Campbell was named one of three Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week for his four field goal performance in Saturday’s 33-30 win over Western Kentucky. Campbell has been stellar this season and his 51-yard field goal won the game...
hoosierhuddle.com
Notes and Quotes From Tom Allen's Media Monday Presser (Cincinnati Week)
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Indiana head coach Tom Allen took to the podium for Media Monday to discuss the team’s 33-30 win over Western Kentucky and their upcoming road trip to Cincinnati. Notes:. - Charles Campbell named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week and Big Ten Special...
Comments / 0