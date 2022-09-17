ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosiers Need to Finish Drives in the Red Zone to Continue Success

Indiana’s offense has their first road test of the season against Cincinnati in a rowdy environment. The Hoosiers are coming off a win against Western Kentucky where the offense struggled to finish drives in the red zone. Connor Bazelak had 364 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Hilltoppers...
