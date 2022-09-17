Read full article on original website
Musicians Behind Grand Junction Colorado’s Theme Park Jingle
This Grand Junction, Colorado television commercial featured one of the most memorable jingles ever. It just so happens the jingle was written, arranged, and recorded in Grand Junction. This little ditty sticks in your head just like the theme to Gilligan's Island or the opening credits to All In The...
Overlook Grand Junction from this Redlands Ledge House Oasis
We're headed to the Redlands in Grand Junction to look at a beautiful home for sale overlooking the Grand Valley. Nestled in the back of the neighborhood near the Colorado River is a 4-bedroom home on 1.76-acres. This home is presented by Michelle Renstrom and brokered by STUDT REALTY, LLC/MB,...
Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?. Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.
Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022
There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City
If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
New Community Mural Coming Soon
Students in Lora Quesenberry's art class at New Emerson Elementary have came up with suggestions for a new downtown mural that was presented to a panel of local artists, United Way staff, and volunteers in March.
KJCT8
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
KJCT8
Montrose “swatting” follow-up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
KJCT8
Coloradans needed to design new license plate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
KJCT8
Land deal signed for Clifton road project
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton. The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000. The work included will widen and improve a...
KJCT8
KJCT SWATTING FOLO
WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS... MESA COUNTY DETECTIVES NEED YOUR HELP TO SOLVE A COLD CASE... HARD TO BELIEVE IT, BUT ELECTION DAY IS JUST SEVEN WEEKS AWAY. KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT. Live to VOD...
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
Palisade Dream Home with a Pool for Sale Near the Colorado River
Do you daydream of swimming pools, peach orchards, and living in Colorado wine country? Two acres are calling in Palisade along with a three-bedroom home that boasts some impressive views. Enjoy the view from one of the greenest areas in the Grand Valley. This location is close to the James...
KJCT8
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion. This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route. Details...
nbc11news.com
This week starts dry, then turns rainy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain is the story of the week with the weather. Monday will be dry, but afterward, we may not have another completely dry day until Friday. A storm system is organizing off the coast of Central California Sunday night. It will turn the flow of the atmosphere more southerly, so Monday will be unseasonably warm in addition to dry. That storm system will track eastward and bring rain to us starting Tuesday. Rainfall amounts can be as high as 1-3 inches over three days. Localized areas amid the higher terrain can get as much as 3-5 inches. This can cause some flash flooding, especially on Wednesday. Burn scars from recent wildfires will be especially vulnerable.
