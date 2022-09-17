ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022

There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
New Community Mural Coming Soon

Students in Lora Quesenberry's art class at New Emerson Elementary have came up with suggestions for a new downtown mural that was presented to a panel of local artists, United Way staff, and volunteers in March.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools

Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
COLORADO STATE
Montrose “swatting” follow-up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Coloradans needed to design new license plate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Land deal signed for Clifton road project

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton. The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000. The work included will widen and improve a...
CLIFTON, CO
KJCT SWATTING FOLO

WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS... MESA COUNTY DETECTIVES NEED YOUR HELP TO SOLVE A COLD CASE... HARD TO BELIEVE IT, BUT ELECTION DAY IS JUST SEVEN WEEKS AWAY. KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT. Live to VOD...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
This week starts dry, then turns rainy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain is the story of the week with the weather. Monday will be dry, but afterward, we may not have another completely dry day until Friday. A storm system is organizing off the coast of Central California Sunday night. It will turn the flow of the atmosphere more southerly, so Monday will be unseasonably warm in addition to dry. That storm system will track eastward and bring rain to us starting Tuesday. Rainfall amounts can be as high as 1-3 inches over three days. Localized areas amid the higher terrain can get as much as 3-5 inches. This can cause some flash flooding, especially on Wednesday. Burn scars from recent wildfires will be especially vulnerable.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
