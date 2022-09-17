ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

School bus safety monitored in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City School District began school bus safety drills this past week for the purpose of monitoring the equipment as well as the drivers, monitors, and procedures that are designed to keep students safe. The school district has its own school buses in addition to contracting with First Student and Total Transportation to bring children to and from classes.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI

POUGHKEEPSIE – A jury of four men and two women found City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI and the violation of passing a steady red light for her role in an accident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The jury delivered their verdict in court just after noon on Tuesday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Middletown, NY
Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

New state Health Department office opening in Liberty

Earlier this year, there was a public outcry over the state Department of Health’s plans to move its field offices to Middletown in Orange County from Monticello in Sullivan County. But a deal has been reached that’s touted as a win-win for everyone. As manager of her family’s...
LIBERTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced in daytime shootout

GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Newburgh man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a daytime shooting of a man on William Street in the City of Newburgh on September 8, 2021. Lavelle Stackhouse was convicted this past June after a...
NEWBURGH, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Sarah Salem resigning as Councilmember At-Large of the City of Poughkeepsie Common Council

Effective Immediately, I will be resigning from my position as Councilmember At-Large of the City of Poughkeepsie Common Council. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the City of Poughkeepsie community as the Council Chair and as a ward representative for the last four and a half years. Due to the verdict delivered today in court, I believe it in the best interest of the Common Council and the city to step aside and allow my colleagues to conduct the important business before them without distraction.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for murder of college student

GOSHEN – Cornelius Stubbs, 51, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to two consecutive 25-year-to-life terms in state prison in connection with the killing September 2019 of 21-year-old college student Chelsea Debidin of Walden who was visiting her boyfriend at his New Windsor apartment. Debidin’s...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley

The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother

After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
NEW PALTZ, NY

