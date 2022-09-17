Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
Mid-Hudson News Network
School bus safety monitored in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City School District began school bus safety drills this past week for the purpose of monitoring the equipment as well as the drivers, monitors, and procedures that are designed to keep students safe. The school district has its own school buses in addition to contracting with First Student and Total Transportation to bring children to and from classes.
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI
POUGHKEEPSIE – A jury of four men and two women found City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI and the violation of passing a steady red light for her role in an accident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The jury delivered their verdict in court just after noon on Tuesday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New state Health Department office opening in Liberty
Earlier this year, there was a public outcry over the state Department of Health’s plans to move its field offices to Middletown in Orange County from Monticello in Sullivan County. But a deal has been reached that’s touted as a win-win for everyone. As manager of her family’s...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced in daytime shootout
GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Newburgh man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a daytime shooting of a man on William Street in the City of Newburgh on September 8, 2021. Lavelle Stackhouse was convicted this past June after a...
Back-to-back incidents at Middletown HS increases police presence, postpones pep rally
The district, like others nationwide, has seen a dangerous rise in violence since last year.
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting
Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice – after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Sarah Salem resigning as Councilmember At-Large of the City of Poughkeepsie Common Council
Effective Immediately, I will be resigning from my position as Councilmember At-Large of the City of Poughkeepsie Common Council. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the City of Poughkeepsie community as the Council Chair and as a ward representative for the last four and a half years. Due to the verdict delivered today in court, I believe it in the best interest of the Common Council and the city to step aside and allow my colleagues to conduct the important business before them without distraction.
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for murder of college student
GOSHEN – Cornelius Stubbs, 51, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to two consecutive 25-year-to-life terms in state prison in connection with the killing September 2019 of 21-year-old college student Chelsea Debidin of Walden who was visiting her boyfriend at his New Windsor apartment. Debidin’s...
Court upholds prison sentence to ex-Washingtonville HS student who planned Columbine-style shooting
A federal appeals court has upheld a five-year prison sentence given to a former Washingtonville high school student who planned a Columbine-style shooting.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police save fleeing subject from drowning in Newburgh (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – A suspect who was attempting to flee a police investigation nearly drowned in a city pond while he was attempting to evade police. The police swan into the pond and rescued the man on September 8, 2022. According to the City of Newburgh Police, a detail of...
Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker
SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
Newburgh man sentenced to prison for daytime shootout near William, Hasbrouck streets
A Newburgh man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision following his conviction earlier this year for attempted murder in a daytime shootout in the city that happened just over a year ago. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant,...
News 12
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother
After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
Police: Newburgh traffic stop nets gun, 5 arrests
What started as a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Newburgh ended with five people behind bars, and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property recovered by police.
