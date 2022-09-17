Effective Immediately, I will be resigning from my position as Councilmember At-Large of the City of Poughkeepsie Common Council. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the City of Poughkeepsie community as the Council Chair and as a ward representative for the last four and a half years. Due to the verdict delivered today in court, I believe it in the best interest of the Common Council and the city to step aside and allow my colleagues to conduct the important business before them without distraction.

