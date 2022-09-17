Read full article on original website
Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police Department Conducting DUI Patrols Wednesday
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Concord Police Department will send additional officers on patrol tonight. The additional patrols take place Wednesday, 9/21/22 from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. Officers will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Concord Police Department remains...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver of stolen Mustang dies on San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas: CHP
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge early Wednesday morning after the California Highway Patrol said he likely ran out of gas. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, who was being chased by San Mateo Sheriff's deputies about 4:15 a.m., had allegedly stolen a white Ford Mustang Shelby from a home in Half Moon Bay, CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
Palo Alto police release photo of suspect sought in home burglary
PALO ALTO -- Investigators released a surveillance photo Tuesday of a suspect in a home burglary over the weekend, hoping the public can help identify the man. According to the Palo Alto police, the burglary was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue, where a resident reported hearing an alarm and then looked outside to see three suspects running to a parked car and then speeding away in it.Officers responded and determined that a nearby home with no one inside it had been burglarized, with the suspects kicking open a side door and...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Catch Homeless Woman Who Stole $5k in Items from Rocketship School
On Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Rocketship Charter School on Cavallo Road in the City of Antioch. According to staff at the school, it had reported that the campus had been broken into and several things had been stolen.
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old girl arrested for allegedly stealing and crashing truck in North Bay
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday for stealing and crashing a truck, then fleeing the scene. Just before 1 a.m., police said they received reports of a Chevrolet truck that crashed into a fence at Caulfield Lane at Park Lane. When officers arrived, nobody...
KTVU FOX 2
2 female victims shot in San Francisco's Mission District, SFPD investigating
SAN FRANCISCO - Two female victims were shot Monday evening in San Francisco's Mission District, police say. Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of 23rd Street at around 6:33 p.m. When they arrived, they located the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The other has non-life threatening injuries.
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District
Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
sfstandard.com
SF Man Stabbed to Death in Own Home. Suspects Take Laptop
A San Francisco man was stabbed to death in his own home Sunday night, San Francisco police said. Two suspects in dark clothing knocked on the door of the victim’s home on in the 900 block of Geary Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood at around 10 p.m. Sunday.
sfstandard.com
Mysterious Explosions Heard Across SF as Police Investigate ‘Small Devices’
San Francisco police are investigating a string of small explosions reported in various locations across the city. Residents took to Twitter and contacted law enforcement after hearing explosions in Hayes Valley and the Tenderloin. The explosions were confirmed by police, who reported several buildings with broken windows at Willow Street...
pajaronian.com
Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17
CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public
Originally Published By: Fairfield Police Department Facebook Page. “On Tuesday, September 6, at 2:45pm, Fairfield Police Dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen about a man standing in the middle of the street with a handgun in his waistband. The citizen was able to provide the location of the man as well as a detailed description of him. Several officers immediately responded and located the man matching the provided description.
crimevoice.com
Two adults, two juveniles arrested on weapons charges in Santa Rosa
Above: Weapons seized during investigation | Santa Rosa PD. “On Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at approximately 12:25am., Santa Rosa Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Decker St. for a report of three individuals associated with a blue Dodge truck, possibly “tagging” the barn at De Turk Round Barn Park. The subjects were reported to be wearing bandanas on their faces and black gloves. Upon arrival, officers located the truck leaving the area with no headlights on. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on the vehicle as it drove out of the area.
Vallejo meth dealer facing life prison sentence
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 38-year-old Vallejo drug dealer is facing a life prison sentence. Christopher Matthew Rougeau pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. According to court documents, on April 20, law enforcement officers found Rougeau in his car and searched him. On the […]
crimevoice.com
Vacaville Police Issue Community Update on Recent Arrests
Originally Published By: Vacaville Police Department Facebook Page. “On Tuesday, July 20th just after 10pm, dispatch received a call from a woman who said a friend’s ex-boyfriend had brandished a gun at her and her friend and had reportedly left in a green or blue Lexus. Officers immediately headed to the area and learned the suspect was Aaron Scott (19, Vacaville) and the gun he’d brandished likely had an extended magazine. Meanwhile, other officers stopped a different vehicle nearby and found Mr. Scott was a passenger in that car. The earlier mentioned green Lexus was found parked a short distance away, and a loaded Glock 26 handgun with an extended magazine was plainly visible inside. Mr. Scott was booked into the Solano County Jail on a variety of firearms charges.
Two people killed in San Francisco overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
Sheriff: ‘possible’ road rage incident ends in homicide
Alameda County Sheriff's Office is reporting a homicide that may have been a result of road rage, according to a tweet from ACSO.
