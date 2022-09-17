ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced

By Allyson Blair
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Health
Honolulu, HI
Health
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Green
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: It could take months to determine what sparked a deadly ambulance fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three weeks after a deadly ambulance fire, officials are still working to identify the exact cause. The City Council committee on Public Safety called a special meeting Monday to discuss what exactly sparked the blaze, but the investigation continues. City Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
HONOLULU, HI
People

How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Exposure#Diseases#General Health
People

Portable Oxygen Tank Likely Caused Ambulance Fire Outside Hospital That Killed Patient

Officials said Wednesday that the blaze, which also injured a paramedic, was "accidental" The ambulance fire in Hawaii that killed a patient and injured a paramedic has been ruled as "accidental", according to officials. A team of first responders were transporting a patient to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center in Kailua on Aug. 24 when the ambulance caught fire in the driveway of the facility, Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Jim Ireland said at a press conference on Wednesday, shared by Hawaii News Now. The fire likely started when...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

14 red-light safety cameras will be installed at Honolulu intersections

Traffic light cameras will be installed at 14 intersections in Honolulu. The selected intersections have a history of crashes related to running red lights. The sensor in the roadway will communicate with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son on Maui. MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez is not responding to calls or texts from family. She is believed to be with her 4-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira. Loved ones say they last spoke with Gomez around...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
KHON2

No charges in 2019 officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An officer-involved shooting in 2019 left one man dead in the Coral Boat Harbor area of Campbell Industrial Park. At a press conference after the shooting in December 2019, then police chief Susan Ballard said that an officer was patrolling the Kalaeloa area when he noticed a man driving on the wrong […]
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets. "It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy