Medical examiner says city worker’s death not caused by radiation exposure; family’s attorney unconvinced

The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect indicted in brutal killing of Hawaii woman whose body was found in a backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman. Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars. Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
KITV.com
"He's angry I exposed everything." | Animal cruelty case being investigated in Laie
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaiian Humane Society are investigating a possible animal cruelty case in Laie. Abbey Audesse and her friend Sam stayed at an Airbnb in Laie for 4 days this month. Audesse and Sam noticed the caged dogs and pigs after walking on the grounds where they were staying.
KITV.com
Escapee, who fled from police while being medically cleared at hospital, arrested | UPDATE
Honolulu police confirm that they arrested Sky Brede around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Ewa Beach area. He was arrested for escape in the first degree.
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutor: Honolulu police officer was justified in fatal shooting of 27-year-old in 2019
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly using ‘vehicle to assault’ woman in Sand Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he used a “vehicle to assault” a woman on Sand Island. At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said they were called to the address of the Sandbox BMX facility on Sand Island Parkway. Investigators said that’s where...
KITV.com
Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: It could take months to determine what sparked a deadly ambulance fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three weeks after a deadly ambulance fire, officials are still working to identify the exact cause. The City Council committee on Public Safety called a special meeting Monday to discuss what exactly sparked the blaze, but the investigation continues. City Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim...
KITV.com
Homeless in paradise: how one church in Waikiki is trying to help those in need
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant
Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
Portable Oxygen Tank Likely Caused Ambulance Fire Outside Hospital That Killed Patient
Officials said Wednesday that the blaze, which also injured a paramedic, was "accidental" The ambulance fire in Hawaii that killed a patient and injured a paramedic has been ruled as "accidental", according to officials. A team of first responders were transporting a patient to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center in Kailua on Aug. 24 when the ambulance caught fire in the driveway of the facility, Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Jim Ireland said at a press conference on Wednesday, shared by Hawaii News Now. The fire likely started when...
hawaiipublicradio.org
14 red-light safety cameras will be installed at Honolulu intersections
Traffic light cameras will be installed at 14 intersections in Honolulu. The selected intersections have a history of crashes related to running red lights. The sensor in the roadway will communicate with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son on Maui. MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez is not responding to calls or texts from family. She is believed to be with her 4-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira. Loved ones say they last spoke with Gomez around...
KITV.com
No charges in 2019 officer-involved shooting
HONOLULU (KHON2) — An officer-involved shooting in 2019 left one man dead in the Coral Boat Harbor area of Campbell Industrial Park. At a press conference after the shooting in December 2019, then police chief Susan Ballard said that an officer was patrolling the Kalaeloa area when he noticed a man driving on the wrong […]
Kidnapping spurs self-defense tips: Practice readiness to run, hide, fight
The terrifying kidnapping and rescue on the Big Island had many kids and adults alike thinking “what would I do if it happened to me?” KHON2 talked to a self-defense expert to get some guidance.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Do your job’: Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water crisis are in Washington, D.C. to deliver a message personally to the EPA: Do your job. Those mostly military families are now scattered across the country. But they came together Tuesday to protest in the...
KITV.com
Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets. "It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
