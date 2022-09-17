Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Tennessee rides stellar offense to victory against Missouri volleyball
As Janet deMarrais landed a kill near the end of the third set of Missouri's SEC opener against Tennessee, Trista Strasser let out a boastful shout that echoed throughout the Thompson-Boling Arena. deMarrais' kill kept the Tigers within striking distance of the Lady Vols. Though the Tigers had won the...
Columbia Missourian
'The SEC is going to be louder': Missouri players prepare for Saturday’s test at Jordan-Hare
There aren’t many more intimidating venues in the Southeastern Conference than Auburn’s 87,000-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium. From the “War Eagle” tradition pregame to fans willing a win so they can roll Toomer’s Corner afterward, Missouri will be diving into the deep end of SEC play right off the bat.
Columbia Missourian
Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming
Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell meekly to Penn State by a score of 41-12. Harsin’s seat grows hotter, just months after the university launched an investigation into his program.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball's KU matchup, SEC TV schedule announced
Missouri men’s basketball will renew its Border Showdown with Kansas at 4:15 p.m Dec. 10. The game will air on ESPN. All of the Tigers’ SEC matchup times and TV listings were also announced in a release Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
MU football target Hills driven to be No. 1 in the nation
The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5. Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri prepares for Auburn sans Finley
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame names 2022 honoree list for Columbia enshrinement
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame released 14 people that will be honored at its enshrinement Nov. 14 in Columbia, CEO and executive director Byron Shive announced Wednesday. The list features former professional athletes, coaches and front office executives with prior connections to mid-Missouri. Some of the prominent figures being...
Columbia Missourian
LSU poses tough test as MU soccer carries momentum to Baton Rouge
Missouri soccer didn’t hang around this season. The Tigers opened their conference slate Friday with a win at home over then- undefeated and then-ranked Auburn.
Columbia Missourian
CC volleyball looks to win seventh straight match
Columbia College volleyball has been on a blistering stretch lately, winning six straight matches, including a sweep over No. 1 Missouri Baptist, after a 2-7 start. The Cougars have lost just three sets during that time, sweeping four of their past five matchups, and look to continue that trend against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
Columbia Missourian
Lisa Alvis wins 100th career game as Rock Bridge coach
Lisa Alvis recorded her 100th career win in her fourth year as head coach for Rock Bridge at the Park Hill South Tournament in Kansas City this past weekend. After taking over coaching duties in 2019, Alvis has guided the Bruins to success every year, including an undefeated season and state championship in 2020. Alvis notched her 100th win in just her 117th game as coach.
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou football travels to Auburn for first time: How to watch
The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4. This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven’t played at since joining the league in 2012.
Columbia Missourian
SEC releases 2023 in-conference schedule; MU opens at Vanderbilt
The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular-season finale against Arkansas. The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons, Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone running phenom Burns commits to Oregon
Southern Boone long-distance runner Connor Burns verbally committed to Oregon on Monday, his father and former Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns announced via Twitter.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Lovett or hate it? Recapping Missouri's win over ACU
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the fifth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's matchup versus Abilene Christian. Talking points include offensive line question marks, stellar play from Dominic Lovett and defensive highlights.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball extends winning streak to 16
Rock Bridge softball continued its domination season with an 8-1 home win over nonconference foe Staley on Wednesday. The Bruins (20-1) scored four runs after sending just four batters to the plate. Cydney Fullerton hit a leadoff home run, Abby Hay singled, pitcher Anna Christ helped herself with a two-run blast, and Addie Morris belted an opposite-field homer.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-Georgia scheduled for 6:30 p.m. kickoff
Missouri’s home game against Georgia is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Week 5 matchup will air on SEC Network. MU opened its season with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1, meaning the Tigers will have at least two evening games at home in 2022. None of MU’s home games last season kicked off later than 3 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College golf competes at WWU Fall Invitational
Columbia College women’s golf shot 24-over 312 to take the first round lead at the William Woods Fall Invite on Monday in Fulton. Emily Strunck shot 1-under 71 to take a seven-shot individual lead, tying the program’s 18-hole record in the process.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer takes down John Brown to win third straight
No. 18 Columbia College women’s soccer took a ranked matchup on the road against No. 12 John Brown University 2-0. It was the Cougars’ third consecutive victory. Columbia (4-3-1) completely dismantled the John Brown (3-3-0) offense. The Golden Eagles fired off just five shots, just one of which needed to be saved by Cougars goalie Victoria Heus.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball continues to soar
Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday. The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton's Rischer narrowly defeats Rock Bridge's Baumstark at Smith-Cotton Classic
SEDALIA — Heading to the 18th hole at Sedalia Country Club on Monday, Tolton girls golfer Audrey Rischer looked to add another victory to a resume that already has plenty of them. Rischer was 2 under and led Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark by one and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Rylie Andrews by three, but the final hole provided a dramatic finale.
