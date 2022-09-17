ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Tennessee rides stellar offense to victory against Missouri volleyball

As Janet deMarrais landed a kill near the end of the third set of Missouri's SEC opener against Tennessee, Trista Strasser let out a boastful shout that echoed throughout the Thompson-Boling Arena. deMarrais' kill kept the Tigers within striking distance of the Lady Vols. Though the Tigers had won the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming

Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell meekly to Penn State by a score of 41-12. Harsin’s seat grows hotter, just months after the university launched an investigation into his program.
AUBURN, AL
Columbia Missourian

MU football target Hills driven to be No. 1 in the nation

The contact period for 2024 football recruiting opened earlier this month, and Missouri has been active with some of the most-sought-after talents. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III was among the few to announce he received an offer from the Tigers on Sept. 5. Hills, a three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri prepares for Auburn sans Finley

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker first learned he no longer has to prepare his defense for Auburn quarterback TJ Finley during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Oh, is he out?” Baker asked. “I didn’t know that.”
AUBURN, AL
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame names 2022 honoree list for Columbia enshrinement

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame released 14 people that will be honored at its enshrinement Nov. 14 in Columbia, CEO and executive director Byron Shive announced Wednesday. The list features former professional athletes, coaches and front office executives with prior connections to mid-Missouri. Some of the prominent figures being...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

CC volleyball looks to win seventh straight match

Columbia College volleyball has been on a blistering stretch lately, winning six straight matches, including a sweep over No. 1 Missouri Baptist, after a 2-7 start. The Cougars have lost just three sets during that time, sweeping four of their past five matchups, and look to continue that trend against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Lisa Alvis wins 100th career game as Rock Bridge coach

Lisa Alvis recorded her 100th career win in her fourth year as head coach for Rock Bridge at the Park Hill South Tournament in Kansas City this past weekend. After taking over coaching duties in 2019, Alvis has guided the Bruins to success every year, including an undefeated season and state championship in 2020. Alvis notched her 100th win in just her 117th game as coach.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mizzou football travels to Auburn for first time: How to watch

The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4. This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven’t played at since joining the league in 2012.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

SEC releases 2023 in-conference schedule; MU opens at Vanderbilt

The 2023 SEC schedule was released Tuesday evening on SEC Network. Missouri opens conference play Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt and finishes with its annual regular-season finale against Arkansas. The Tigers haven’t begun their 2022 SEC slate yet, opening this week with a road matchup against Auburn. In two seasons, Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Lovett or hate it? Recapping Missouri's win over ACU

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the fifth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. They recap Missouri's matchup versus Abilene Christian. Talking points include offensive line question marks, stellar play from Dominic Lovett and defensive highlights.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge softball extends winning streak to 16

Rock Bridge softball continued its domination season with an 8-1 home win over nonconference foe Staley on Wednesday. The Bruins (20-1) scored four runs after sending just four batters to the plate. Cydney Fullerton hit a leadoff home run, Abby Hay singled, pitcher Anna Christ helped herself with a two-run blast, and Addie Morris belted an opposite-field homer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri-Georgia scheduled for 6:30 p.m. kickoff

Missouri’s home game against Georgia is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The Week 5 matchup will air on SEC Network. MU opened its season with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1, meaning the Tigers will have at least two evening games at home in 2022. None of MU’s home games last season kicked off later than 3 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College golf competes at WWU Fall Invitational

Columbia College women’s golf shot 24-over 312 to take the first round lead at the William Woods Fall Invite on Monday in Fulton. Emily Strunck shot 1-under 71 to take a seven-shot individual lead, tying the program’s 18-hole record in the process.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College women's soccer takes down John Brown to win third straight

No. 18 Columbia College women’s soccer took a ranked matchup on the road against No. 12 John Brown University 2-0. It was the Cougars’ third consecutive victory. Columbia (4-3-1) completely dismantled the John Brown (3-3-0) offense. The Golden Eagles fired off just five shots, just one of which needed to be saved by Cougars goalie Victoria Heus.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge volleyball continues to soar

Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday. The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tolton's Rischer narrowly defeats Rock Bridge's Baumstark at Smith-Cotton Classic

SEDALIA — Heading to the 18th hole at Sedalia Country Club on Monday, Tolton girls golfer Audrey Rischer looked to add another victory to a resume that already has plenty of them. Rischer was 2 under and led Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark by one and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Rylie Andrews by three, but the final hole provided a dramatic finale.
SEDALIA, MO

