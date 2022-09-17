Town officials address “rapid rise in lawlessness”. The Town of Bolivar is discouraged about the current uptick in drug usage and other crimes in our beloved community. The board members hear you and wish we could do more to help. Because of Albany’s recent bail reform our town is experiencing the same rapid rise in lawlessness as the rest of the New York State. State and local law enforcement officers, officials, and judges are doing everything they can under these extreme circumstances. The Town of Bolivar respectfully request all residents to work together in hopes of making a difference.

BOLIVAR, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO