Allegany County Area Foundation details September community grant awards
The Salvation Army, Genesee Valley Habitat for Humanity and IMPACT: Friends Improving Allegany County Trails were approved for grants during the Allegany County Area Foundation’s (ACAF) September meeting. The Salvation Army Wellsville Corps will receive $1,000 for its October 31st Halloween Block Party, which is back after a couple...
This Saturday in Hornell: A walk for racial and religous healing
Anti-hate group will march in response Neo-Nazi activity in Hornell. In July 2022, Neo-Nazi literature (with skull and swastika emblems) was distributed to three houses of worship in Hornell targeting a Roman Catholic church, a predominantly black congregation church, and a Jewish synagogue. · What is our response?. To...
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Community Bank NA will close Andover, Angelica branches this month
Two small town banks are the latest to close in Allegany County. Banking has changed quickly in the last decade. Regional banks like Steuben Trust Company have been swallowed up by larger national banks like Community Bank. While the lines can still be long at the drive-thru teller windows, most...
CNB announces retirement of Steve Martin and hiring of Ginny Ryan
After more than 44 years as a member of the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) family, effective December 31, 2022, Steve Martin will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Community Affairs Director. Steve has had a long career at CNB, including leading its Human Resource efforts; managing Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations; supporting its Community Reinvestment efforts; and most recently leading its Community Affairs initiatives.
Keith L. Shaner, 58, Wellsville
Keith L. Shaner 58 of 1151/2 South Brooklyn St. passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022. Keith was born on November 5, 1963 in Rochester, he was the son of Donald L. and Marian G. Greeley Shaner. Keith was a graduate of the Hilton N.Y. High School class of 1983.
School Superintendents in Allegany County NY cost over two million dollars
Allegany County, New York, has 12 school superintendents for 5856 students. Allegany County, Maryland, has 1 school superintendent for 8500 students. The recent news of Dr. Derek Schuelin being abruptly placed on administrative leave was a bit of a bombshell to little Andover Central School District. Schuelin had only been on the job for a year and the action take by the school board indicates the reason was serious. He was reportedly given the Wall Street treatment: School officials gave the Dr. a few moments to collected his personal belongings under supervision and escorted him out of the building.
COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccinations in Allegany County
The Allegany County Department of Health will provide the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters at clinics beginning on September 24, 202, at the Genesee Valley Central School RAM Clinic. As in the past, COVID-19 vaccines are free. The future COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic schedules will be published shortly with additional dates/times/locations in October.
The Town of Bolivar rallies residents to fight crime, contact Albany over “bail reform”
Town officials address “rapid rise in lawlessness”. The Town of Bolivar is discouraged about the current uptick in drug usage and other crimes in our beloved community. The board members hear you and wish we could do more to help. Because of Albany’s recent bail reform our town is experiencing the same rapid rise in lawlessness as the rest of the New York State. State and local law enforcement officers, officials, and judges are doing everything they can under these extreme circumstances. The Town of Bolivar respectfully request all residents to work together in hopes of making a difference.
Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
Corning Business Owner Charged Following Disturbance with Female
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning business owner was charged with three misdemeanors including assault following a disturbance with a 23 year old female. According to Corning Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1:40 Sunday morning. It is alleged during the altercation that Eddie Taylor, also known as Eddie Paganelli, struck the victim in the face and took her keys, throwing them on a roof.
Andover officials answering questions on why removed superintendent was hired, what’s next and shared services with Whitesville
Volunteer school board members at Andover Central Schools are being asked a lot of questions since Dr. Derek Schuelein was placed on paid administrative leave and asked to leave the building on Sept. 9. Andover Central School abruptly places school Superintendent on “administrative leave”. Questions range from why was...
Allegany County District Attorney reports
Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Gabriel Babbitt was arraigned on an indictment out of the Village of Wellsville for an incident alleged to have taken place back in August. Babbitt is facing a top charge of burglary 1st, when she is alleged to have unlawfully entered a home and injured someone inside. Babbitt is being held at the Allegany County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.
Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
Teens charged for dumping trash
Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
Keshequa blanks Wellsville in soccer; Fillmore moves to 6-0; Houghton and GV/Belfast win (photo gallery)
WELLSVILLE — There is no better way to open up a game, than by setting the tone almost immediately against your opponent. With the Wellsville Lions back home on Monday to open their new week with perhaps their toughest challenge yet in Class C powerhouse Keshequa, it was exactly the kind of game to get an early jump in.
Hamburg man indicted on murder charge, four others indicted as accomplices
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Hamburg man will be indicted on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Woman dies after crashing into Bath home
The Bath Police Department has released that the woman who crashed into a home in Bath over the weekend has died.
