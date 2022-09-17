ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Coastal cleanup is 82-year-old Berkeley woman's ongoing mission

By Sharon Chin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rt3cL_0hywuFBx00

Coast cleanup is Berkeley woman's ongoing mission 02:53

BERKELEY – California's Coastal Commission is holding its 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday . For a senior citizen in Berkeley, beach cleanups are a weekly habit.

Elsa Tranter has lived in the Berkeley hills with her husband for nearly 50 years.

A few years ago, she was looking to do something new and meaningful. On social media, she learned about a grandmother in England who cleaned her local beach for a year.

"And I thought, 'Oh, that's an interesting thing. I love to pick up trash. Maybe I could pick up trash for a year,'" Tranter recalled.

She began weekly treks to the beach, cleaning up at the Berkeley Marina and other Bay Area beaches as well, for two hours at a time.

Elsa Tranter of Berkeley helping clean up the coast, which she has done weekly for more than four years. CBS

The retired Cal Berkeley graduate assistant found it fulfilling.

"A year went by then I thought, 'Well, this is still fun.' So I've been doing it four and a half years now," Tranter told KPIX 5.

The 82-year-old says the habit has opened her eyes.

"I was surprised that once I started picking things up, I noticed more things there were to pick up. Like every time you bend over, you see a straw, and you bend over to pick up a straw, and then you see five other little pieces of plastic," she observed. "It's discouraging to think that so many people are so careless with the trash that they drop as they're walking along."

People want to join her, and maybe start a volunteer group.

Sometimes, Tranter brings a friend or a grandchild of hers, but mostly she chooses a solo mission.

"When I am by myself, I'm much more aware of my environment around. I listen to the sound of the water and the sound of the birds," she smiled. "It's very soothing."

On this day, she's found several items, including a hard hat and a shoe in only 15 minutes.

Most days, she hauls out a grocery bag full of recyclables and some treasures in the trash, from sand dollars to heart-shaped rocks to mystery skeletons.

Even a gift or two.

"I have a friend who had a new grandchild and I found a cute squeeze plastic giraffe. The little baby loved giraffes, so it was her favorite thing for a while," Tranter said.

The weekly beach cleanups have become one of her favorite things. She can exercise and care for her environment.

"Doing a little bit is not going to make all the difference in the world but it gives you pleasure that you're doing something. You're not doing nothing."

And for Elsa Tranter, that means everything.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa supes approve renaming portion of Kirker Pass Road

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday.The county's Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg after local officials learned that James Kirker allegedly killed hundreds of Apache men, women and children in the mid-1800s while working for the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.That effort recently hit a snag, Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said during the board's meeting Tuesday, because residents who live along...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

West Nile Virus: Spraying planned for Mountain View, Los Altos Hills, Sunnyvale

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Crews will be spraying insecticide later this week in areas of Mountain View, Los Altos Hills and Sunnyvale where West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been found, the Santa Clara County Vector Control District said Tuesday.The spraying in ZIP codes 94024, 94040 and 94087 will start around 10 p.m. Thursday and conclude a few hours later after the latest discovery of the infected mosquitoes.The vector control district will do truck-mounted spraying of an ultra-low volume insecticide that it says poses minimal risk to people and animals, though people wishing to take extra precautions are encouraged to keep their windows and doors shut and pets inside during the treatment time.According to the district, more than 7,000 people across California have contracted the virus since it arrived in the state in 2003, and nearly 400 of those cases were fatal, though West Nile virus infection often does not cause any symptoms in people.Residents in the affected area are being notified through the county's AlertSCC program and to those who subscribe to Nextdoor neighborhood networks, as well as on various social media platforms. A map of the affected area can be found at https://arcg.is/1u0vfv.           
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ropes of Hope seeks to turn the violent tide on Oakland streets one jump at a time

OAKLAND -- Night after night reports of the growing tide of violent crime in Oakland fill the airways, but two local women are using two ropes to bring hope and turn their community into a better place.On the corner of Telegraph & 18th, right in the middle of the busy bars and crowded clubs, there is another party going on.  All it serves is just two ropes and hope.  While some of these jumpers are quite skilled, others are jumping in for the first time. They call themselves "Jump Squad 510."  It is a new crew, created in just the last...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 arrested gang and weapons charges in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm fire at suspected San Leandro pot grow warehouse

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries in an overnight 3-alarm fire inside a massive San Leandro warehouse housing a suspected marijuana grow operation in San Leandro.Fire officials said crews were dispatched on reports of a fire at a large warehouse  on 139th Ave and Washington Ave in San Leandro at around  9:30 p.m. It quickly grew to three alarms bringing more than 50 firefighters to the scene. Several factors forced fire crews to take a defensive stance, dumping water on the flames from outside the heavily fortified building."We pulled everyone out of the building," said...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Despite privacy concerns, San Francisco police get real-time access to private cameras

SAN FRANCISCO — Supervisors have approved a trial run allowing police to monitor in real time private surveillance cameras in certain circumstances, despite strong objections from civil liberties groups alarmed by the potential impact to privacy.San Francisco, like many places across the country, is struggling to balance public safety with constitutional protections. The ability to monitor in real time was requested by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and supported by merchants and residents who say police officers need more tools to combat drug dealing and retail theft that they say have marred the city's quality of life. It is temporary and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkeley Hills#Berkeley Marina#The Berkeley#Cal Berkeley#Senior Citizen#Local Life#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Coastal Commission#Coastal Cleanup Day
CBS San Francisco

Half Moon Bay burglary suspect pursuit ends in deadly collision on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO -- A pursuit suspect was killed early Wednesday when he abandoned his stolen car on the San Mateo Bridge in an effort to evade capture and was fatally struck by another vehicle.The deadly collision forced the closure of all eastbound lanes near of the toll plaza on the Hayward side of the span backing up traffic on Highway 92 into San Mateo County.According to officer Chris Barshini of the CHP's Redwood City office, the incident began around 4 a.m. as a pursuit of a stolen white Ford Mustang  by the San Mateo Sheriff's Department on northbound...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CDPH loosens mask rules at congregate facilities including prisons, homeless shelters

SACRAMENTO – Employees and visitors of congregate facilities like prisons and homeless shelters will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors in all situations under updated guidance from state public health officials.The new guidance from the California Department of Public Health aligns recommended mask use with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's three levels of community COVID-19 transmission. The CDPH strongly recommends those who are at high risk for severe illness to wear a mask in a crowded indoor congregate facility while those who are at a lower risk of serious illness are advised to consider...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

SFMTA announces November 19 soft opening for long-awaited Central Subway

SAN FRANCISCO – Muni's subway service extension between Chinatown and Mission Bay in San Francisco finally has an opening date after years of delays, with a soft opening planned for mid-November before full service opens next year.The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency first broke ground on the Central Subway in 2010 and received nearly $1 billion in federal funding to complete the project, with an original opening date scheduled for late 2018.However, a series of delays including a fire earlier this year at one of the subway's stations as well as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that timeline back roughly four...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma firefighters quickly control vegetation fire at Steamer Landing Park

PETALUMA – Fire crews in Petaluma were able to quickly control a vegetation fire that broke out at a city park Wednesday afternoon.Around 2:20 p.m., firefighters were called to Steamer Landing Park. Less than five minutes later, an engine, medic unit, battalion chief and the Fire Marshal arrived at the scene.After firefighters discovered what was described as thick plumes of smoke and flames driven by the wind, additional units were called to the park.Firefighters said forward progress was stopped within 25 minutes, with about two acres burned.No injuries were reported and there were no structures near the fire perimeter.Firefighters said Wednesday that vegetation is still dry and warned the risk of wildfires remains high, despite a rare summer storm over the weekend that dumped the first significant rain in months."With fire season not yet over, Petaluma Fire asks that residents remain diligent in weed abatement, vegetation management, and to also be prepared for wildfires," the agency said.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

Homeless kicked out of encampment near San Jose Airport face deadline to move again

SAN JOSE – After being kicked out of an encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport, hundreds of homeless are now living across the street at Columbus Park. But they might not be able to stay at their new location for long."I used to be on the other side over there, but they kicked us all out," said George Villanueva, who lives on Asbury Street at Columbus Park.Villanueva has been living here with his dog Scratch for the last few months. He told KPIX 5 he was offered housing, but likes his freedom, living outside."I haven't seen any trouble except...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Angry Oakland residents demand action over rampant illegal dumping

OAKLAND -- Between abandoned cars, trash, and other debris, illegal dumping is a major problem plaguing many of the neighborhoods in Oakland's flatlands. For many residents, the situation has reached a boiling point. They say the rampant illegal dumping is putting people in danger."It's invading my ability to feel safe and walk down clean streets," said Mary Forte, an Oakland native. "Get the trash out of Oakland."Forte and other locals will meet with elected and appointed leaders on Monday evening to ask them to call for a state of emergency, along with an immediate strategy to deal with the trash and...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person rescued from under train at BART's North Berkeley Station

BERKELEY -- A person entered the trackway at BART's North Berkeley station early Monday, becoming trapped under a train and requiring a rescue operation by medical and transit crews.BART officials sent out an incident alert at around 5:45 a.m."The station is open, trains are not stopping due to a person who entered the trackway while a train was approaching," the alert read.   "The person is alive and being rescued from under the train."Medical crews worked for about 25 minutes to rescue the unidentified person, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The person condition was not...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rain ruins some Bay Area strawberries, but lays foundation for another bumper crop

DAVENPORT, Santa Cruz County -- The rain has moved on but it has left a lot of work for some Bay Area farmers. Strawberries, while delicious, are notoriously vulnerable to heavy rainfalls. So how did they fare with the region's small September storm? "Right there," said Jim Cochran, founder of Swanton Berry Farm. "Do you see that little darkening of the color, and the skin is not shiny?" Across 24 acres of organic Strawberries, Cochran is surveying the damage. "I can see the skin is sort of recessed and the seeds are protruding," Cochran said examining a strawberry. "That's where...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim in deadly shooting near Oakland school identified as SF man

OAKLAND – Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland.Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School.Officers responded following the shooting and provided medical aid to Miles. Paramedics relieved officers and took Miles to a hospital.A second man was also shot Sept. 8 in the same area. The man was in critical condition following the shooting. Police were not immediately available to provide an update on the man's condition. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two people killed in San Francisco overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

$100,000 reward in 2016 San Francisco cold case murder of homeless couple

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold case investigators increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot a homeless couple in 2016 as they slept inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.San Francisco dispatched officers to investigate reports of a shooting in a homeless encampment at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at about 8:45 p.m. on  December 16, 2016.Upon arrival, they found a couple suffering from gunshot wounds. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, was declared dead at the scene. While 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate was rushed to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
73K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy