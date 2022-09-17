Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents

Read full article on original website
Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump says he can declassify top secret government documents just “by thinking about it”.In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president repeated his claim that dozens of secret and confidential papers seized at this Mar-a-Lago home had been declassified.Asked about the process needed to do that, Mr Trump said: “You know, there’s different people say different things.Trump says you can declassify documents by just thinking about it pic.twitter.com/cFbQ1zclnq— Acyn (@Acyn) September 22, 2022“There doesn’t have to be (a process), as I understand it. If you’re the president of the United States, you can declasify...
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
‘I didn’t want to settle’: Trump says he balked at paying even ‘small amount’ to settle New York tax fraud probe
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday said he rejected an offer to settle the three-year investigation into whether his eponymous real estate company committed massive amounts of tax fraud because paying “even a small amount” would be akin to admitting guilt.“I met with them. I actually thought they wanted to settle but I didn't want to settle because how can you even if I paid a very small amount, you sort of admitting guilt,” said Mr Trump during a Wednesday evening interview on Fox News’ Hannity.The twice-impeached ex-president appeared to cast the blame for what New York State Attorney...
Putin's nuclear threats indicate the president is increasingly aware of how limited his military options are in Ukraine, Russia expert speculates
Putin's audacious warning is less a show of legitimate strength, and more a sign that Russia's military is faltering, experts said.
Biden: Russia's Ukraine abuses 'make your blood run cold'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance. Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians and its efforts to erase Ukraine and its culture “should make your blood run cold.” He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s announcement Wednesday that he had ordered a partial mobilization of reservists, a deeply unpopular step that sparked protests in Russia. And Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Biden said. He also criticized Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.
In US, podcasts can sometimes shape course of justice
The release this week of one of the main characters on the hit podcast "Serial" has reignited the debate over Americans' "obsession" with true crime series and their effect on the US penal system. Unsolved murders, failures of justice, mysterious disappearances -- podcasts dedicated to true crime have flourished in the wake of "Serial."
Biden brings carrot-and-stick diplomacy to UN
US President Joe Biden took a big carrot to the Big Apple for his UN speech -- and for the Russians, an even bigger stick. The only question is whether that will be with a carrot -- or, as with Russia, a stick.
