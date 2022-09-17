ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Bloodiest battles in BKFC history

By Nolan King
 5 days ago
They say gloves are meant to protect the hands not the head – but these photos say otherwise. Check out the nastiest and bloodiest battles in BKFC history in the gallery below – if you dare. (Photos courtesy of BKFC)

Arnold Adams at BKFC 1. (USA TODAY Sports)
