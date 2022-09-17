Read full article on original website
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
See Video Evidence You Never Want To Encounter An Idaho Wolverine
Wolverines are hard to catch on camera, they are elusive creatures. There are some that live in Idaho and we have video evidence that you definitely do not want to encounter a wild wolverine firsthand and up close and personal. Let me start by saying that this has a happy...
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
A Fisherman Thought He Caught A Rock. He Snagged A Prehistoric Treasure Instead.
The Nebraska man said he initially believed the underwater find was the skeleton of a catfish or deer.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
WATCH: Brave Hiker Holds Insanely Still as Relentless Black Bear Tries to Take Her Down
These incredibly brave hikers in Alberta, Canada stood still for an entire minute as a large black bear searches them for food. In the clip, the faces of the young hikers range from slightly amused to petrified of the bear. The bear walks up and inspects the group. It focuses on one girl during the majority of the encounter.
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
Shock as Enormous Snapping Turtle 'Beast' Washes Up on Wisconsin Beach
"You can compare the size of the shell to the four-wheeler and even by that metric it's still a good sized-turtle," the Redditor said.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
Massive, Strange White Structures Appear on Utah's Great Salt Lake
The mysterious white mounds appearing on the shores of the Great Salt Lake have been found to be getting larger with each year.
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River
In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
