ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Western Montana#Hairstyles#The Dark Horse Bar#Google Trends
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
People

Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alternativemissoula.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy