Food & Drinks

Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move

Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
PAWHUSKA, OK
Food & Wine

Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict with Caper Butter Hollandaise

Eggs Benedict is a brunch treat on its own, but we added a hollandaise sauce made with caper-infused butter, smoked salmon, and brown butter-fried capers to make it even more decadent. When making the sauce, make sure the butter is warm, and drizzle it in slowly — if you go too fast, the sauce could separate or the egg yolks could curdle. Watch the bowl's temperature as well, since the eggs can scramble if it gets too hot. Fresh, peppery arugula perfectly balances the rich salmon and hollandaise. Piled onto toasted English muffins with poached eggs, fresh chives, and crispy capers, it makes an impressive (and tasty) breakfast.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Delicious Keto Chocolate Bread: Recipes Worth Cooking

This delicious Keto Chocolate Bread Recipe is a low-carb dessert made with coconut and almond flour, that is surprisingly healthy!. This recipe requires 10 minutes of prep time, and 45 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make a 5-Ingredient Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake

You have to love a dump cake recipe—even if the name “dump cake” doesn’t do a great job of selling the concept. The complete opposite of baking that requires precision measurement and mixing, the ingredient just get dumped in the pan and baked as they are.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

This Mini Carrot Cake Is Small in Size but Big on Flavor

I love to bake. Towering layer cakes, lattice-topped pies, rustic galettes — anything topped with this copycat chocolate tub frosting. What I don’t love as much? The overwhelming amount of leftover desserts. That might seem like a very specific and curious quibble, but I have a family of...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Twitter Is Coming After Michael Symon's Scrambled Egg Recipe

There are some things that chefs are just weird about. Sometimes, it's a preference for a specific type of tool, like how Curtis Stone swears by his mortar and pestle. Other times, it could be the fact that they picked up a habit from cooking in a restaurant that they do at home, too, like drinking water from a plastic quart container (via Reddit). But other times, chefs get extremely competitive, passionate, petty, and serious about specific recipes, and often, the more simple the recipe, the more impassioned they are.
RECIPES
msn.com

Make your best cookies ever with these genius tips

Slide 1 of 31: Baking is a great way to pass the time or entertain kids, and a classic cookie is the ultimate sweet treat. But how do you get the best chewy and crisp texture? Should you use chips or chunks? And can healthier cookies ever be delicious? We’ve got all your cookie questions answered, plus some of our favorite traditional and with-a-twist recipes.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned

I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
GARDENING
therecipecritic.com

How To Blind Bake a Pie Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you have been wondering how to blind-bake a pie crust, you are in the right place! This pie crust is the perfect solution to any pie that you need a baked pie crust for (I’m looking at you, cream pies)! It’s perfectly flaky and delicious!
RECIPES
InsideHook

Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”

When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
CHICAGO, IL
Food Beast

Why Do We Even Gotta Tell You Not to Eat Nyquil Chicken?

One major attraction that keeps people engaged are video challenges on TikTok. While most video challenges involve fun activities that many can join in, every now and again people are challenged to do potentially harmful things. The latest video trend that's crossing the line from fun to disgusting involves cooking...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Sauces From The Old Spaghetti Factory Ranked From Worst To Best

Who doesn't love a nice, hot, saucy serving of spaghetti? Whether you like your spaghetti covered in marinara sauce or pesto, with or without meatballs, or topped with loads of shredded parmesan cheese, there's a spaghetti dish out there for everyone. While you can craft some wonderful spaghetti meals at home, sometimes, you don't want to go through the hassle of cooking up an admittedly messy dinner and have to do all those dishes.
FOOD & DRINKS

