Don’t Miss ADACs Behind The Windows Showcase Popular Return To Atlanta
ADAC brings back a fan favorite this year! Art lovers won’t disappointed to see that Behind The Windows has returned this year. This installation allows for guests to take a deeper look into the evolution of design. This showcase has designers showcase their work through one-of-a-kind vignettes, located in...
Experience The 26th Spooky Season At Atlanta’s Netherworld Haunted House
Spooky season is slowly but surely sneaking up on us! And for all you Halloween fans, we know that you def need a little adrenaline to spice up your life. Fear not, Netherworld never disappoints. This Atlanta institution has ben around for 20+ years. Each year they bring to life all the spooky and scary things you could never imagine.
Your neighborhood guide to fall festivals in metro Atlanta
We all know what it means when the air gets crisper and cooler and the leaves slightly start changing colors – it’s fall, y’all! With the start of the autumn season comes all the fall festivals where you can enjoy the cooler weather and colorful trees with your friends. We’ve rounded up some of the most notable fall festivals in metro Atlanta that you won’t want to miss.
Enjoy Some Laughs And Good Eats During Laughs Around Lenox
Sometimes all we really need is a hardy laugh and good company. As usual Atlanta is always looking to create a diverse social atmosphere for its residents. This time around they are hosting a live comedy show at The Shops Around Lenox. Laughs Around Lenox is an evening full of...
Hallmark shooting Christmas movie in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A movie production is underway in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange Police Department, the movie is a Hallmark Christmas movie. The police department posted several pictures from the production to their Facebook page. In the post, police said the movie is being filmed in downtown LaGrange. Nutwood Winery is also being […]
New family-friendly chicken franchise opens in The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) One of the most buzzed about chicken franchises just opened a brand new location in The Collection at Forsyth. Chick’nCone, which offers handheld fried chicken and sauces in a waffle cone, took over the old Which Wich space next to Chicken Salad Chick and Great American Cookie Company.
Justice Arcade Opens in Avery Park
Justice Arcade is NOW OPEN at 10 The Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia. The new arcade which features 25 pinball machines ranging from the 1960’s all the way up to the 2010’s offers unlimited play for $15 per person per hour. The next closest pinball-themed arcade is Rock-n-Roll Pinball in Opelika, Alabama.
Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd
As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
Famous 'Stranger Things' house for sale in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - "Stranger Things" fans, get ready to open up that curiosity door. With $300,000, one of the famous homes from the hit Netflix original series could be yours. On Sept. 19, EXP Realty, LLC. listed Will Byers' house from the show on Zillow. It turns out the home...
Kenny Rogers’ estate putting up several items from Sandy Springs home on the auction block
ATLANTA — You could own a piece of country music history!. The estate of long-time Georgia resident and country music superstar Kenny Rogers is holding an auction!. You can check out 1,200 lots on the website for Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. The auction goes live in person...
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
Sandy Springs begins trail projects near river, Ga. 400
A trail section from Morgan Falls Overlook Park along the Chattahoochee River to Roswell Road and an extension of PATH 400 along Ga. 400 will be concrete examples of the Sandy Springs Trails Master Plan. “I don’t want to say we’re starting from scratch, but a long thought-out trail, off-road trail system hadn’t really been […] The post Sandy Springs begins trail projects near river, Ga. 400 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
Atlanta firefighters respond to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are currently working an incident at the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead. Crews responded to the restaurant on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road before sunrise Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News crews report seeing...
Casting extras and stand-ins in Atlanta
Casting coming up next week with Extra Casting Atlanta. Starting 9/26 for several days they will be looking for the following stand-ins:. A Caucasian or possibly Hispanic male – dark hair – 6’2 – average build. A Caucasian male – grey hair – 5’10 – slim/average...
Popular Buckhead restaurant catches fire early Tuesday morning
ATLANTA — A popular restaurant in the heart of Buckhead was severely damaged during a fire Tuesday morning. Atlanta firefighters were called to the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road just before 6 a.m. We’re working to learn the cause of the fire, for Channel...
