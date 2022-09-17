ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairburn, GA

secretatlanta.co

Don’t Miss ADACs Behind The Windows Showcase Popular Return To Atlanta

ADAC brings back a fan favorite this year! Art lovers won’t disappointed to see that Behind The Windows has returned this year. This installation allows for guests to take a deeper look into the evolution of design. This showcase has designers showcase their work through one-of-a-kind vignettes, located in...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Experience The 26th Spooky Season At Atlanta’s Netherworld Haunted House

Spooky season is slowly but surely sneaking up on us! And for all you Halloween fans, we know that you def need a little adrenaline to spice up your life. Fear not, Netherworld never disappoints. This Atlanta institution has ben around for 20+ years. Each year they bring to life all the spooky and scary things you could never imagine.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your neighborhood guide to fall festivals in metro Atlanta

We all know what it means when the air gets crisper and cooler and the leaves slightly start changing colors – it’s fall, y’all! With the start of the autumn season comes all the fall festivals where you can enjoy the cooler weather and colorful trees with your friends. We’ve rounded up some of the most notable fall festivals in metro Atlanta that you won’t want to miss.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy Some Laughs And Good Eats During Laughs Around Lenox

Sometimes all we really need is a hardy laugh and good company. As usual Atlanta is always looking to create a diverse social atmosphere for its residents. This time around they are hosting a live comedy show at The Shops Around Lenox. Laughs Around Lenox is an evening full of...
ATLANTA, GA
City
Fairburn, GA
WJBF

Hallmark shooting Christmas movie in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A movie production is underway in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange Police Department, the movie is a Hallmark Christmas movie. The police department posted several pictures from the production to their Facebook page. In the post, police said the movie is being filmed in downtown LaGrange. Nutwood Winery is also being […]
LAGRANGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Justice Arcade Opens in Avery Park

Justice Arcade is NOW OPEN at 10 The Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia. The new arcade which features 25 pinball machines ranging from the 1960’s all the way up to the 2010’s offers unlimited play for $15 per person per hour. The next closest pinball-themed arcade is Rock-n-Roll Pinball in Opelika, Alabama.
NEWNAN, GA
wrganews.com

Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd

As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
ROME, GA
#Local Life#Localevent#Art Festival#Art Installations#For One Night#Ga 30213
luxury-houses.net

Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
NewsBreak
Arts
fox5atlanta.com

Famous 'Stranger Things' house for sale in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - "Stranger Things" fans, get ready to open up that curiosity door. With $300,000, one of the famous homes from the hit Netflix original series could be yours. On Sept. 19, EXP Realty, LLC. listed Will Byers' house from the show on Zillow. It turns out the home...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs begins trail projects near river, Ga. 400

A trail section from Morgan Falls Overlook Park along the Chattahoochee River to Roswell Road and an extension of PATH 400 along Ga. 400 will be concrete examples of the Sandy Springs Trails Master Plan. “I don’t want to say we’re starting from scratch, but a long thought-out trail, off-road trail system hadn’t really been […] The post Sandy Springs begins trail projects near river, Ga. 400 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
nypressnews.com

Casting extras and stand-ins in Atlanta

Casting coming up next week with Extra Casting Atlanta. Starting 9/26 for several days they will be looking for the following stand-ins:. A Caucasian or possibly Hispanic male – dark hair – 6’2 – average build. A Caucasian male – grey hair – 5’10 – slim/average...
ATLANTA, GA

