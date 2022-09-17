On Sunday, Sept. 18, the DEI Huddle hosted student-athletes and staff for a night of conversation and dialogue with Equitable Dinners Atlanta as part of a collaboration with the organization to host 5,000 people at 500 tables across Atlanta. Launched by a short one person play, each table shared a meal, stories, connected with neighbors and were inspired to make a positive difference. Led by a facilitator, each table engaged in meaningful dialogue to inspire positive action for moving forward together.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO