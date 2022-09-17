Read full article on original website
Jackets Fly to Orlando to Take on UCF
LB Ayinde Eley (2 – above) is the first NCAA Division I FBS player since at least 2000 with at least 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through the first three games of the season. Top Storylines. • Georgia Tech...
GALLERY: Women's Tennis at Furman Fall Classic
Georgia Tech women’s tennis opened the 2022-23 fall season this past weekend at the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic. The Yellow Jackets collected 10 singles wins and six doubles victories, highlighted by the doubles team of Monika Dedaj and Rosie Garcia Gross winning the flight four doubles title. Photos by Jeremy Fleming.
GT-Pitt Kickoff Time, TV Details To Be Announced on Sunday
THE FLATS – Kickoff time and television arrangements for Georgia Tech football’s Oct. 1 game at Pitt will not be announced until Sunday, Sept. 25, the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced on Monday, as ESPN has exercised a six-day hold on four ACC games scheduled for Oct. 1.
Equitable Dinners Atlanta
On Sunday, Sept. 18, the DEI Huddle hosted student-athletes and staff for a night of conversation and dialogue with Equitable Dinners Atlanta as part of a collaboration with the organization to host 5,000 people at 500 tables across Atlanta. Launched by a short one person play, each table shared a meal, stories, connected with neighbors and were inspired to make a positive difference. Led by a facilitator, each table engaged in meaningful dialogue to inspire positive action for moving forward together.
