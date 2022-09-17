ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupboards Getting Bare at Big Island’s Food Bank

When times have been hard, Kauaokawehi Kailianu and some of her family members have relied on the services at The Food Basket to help them from going hungry. “It was a nice little backbone or piece of support to have the resource when it was necessary,” Kailianu said. Now,...
Strong Chemical Smell At Hilo School Identified

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department on Tuesday investigated a chemical smell coming from the storage room in the library of Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20) The fire department responded to reports of a strong chemical smell at...
Haz-Mat Responds to Chemical Smell at Elementary School in Hilo

A perimeter was created around the library at a Hilo elementary school while emergency responders addressed a strong chemical odor coming from the building Tuesday morning. Hawaii Fire Department responded with its Haz-Mat company to Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School at approximately 11:05 a.m. When they arrived on scene, crews identified the odor to be coming from an acid-based sanitizer/disinfectant leaking in a storage room.
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Hilo Man Accused of Kidnapping Teen Appears in District Court, Bail Maintained

A Hilo District Court judge maintained $2 million bail on a Hilo man accused of kidnapping and sexually assault of a 15-year-old girl over the weekend. Fifty-two-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi appeared before Judge Jeffrey Hawk via video this afternoon for his initial appearance on charges of two counts of kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and methamphetamine trafficking.
UH-Hilo Study IDs Sources of Harmful Bacteria Washing Into Hilo Bay

What lurks in the microscopic world beneath the surface of waters in Hilo Bay and where it comes from is the focus of a new study by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo researchers recently published in the Journal of Environmental Quality. The study identifies the origins of high levels...
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
