hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A big thank you’: Teen’s family grateful for aloha, support to ensure she came home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the desperate search for 15-year-old Mikella Debina, Hawaii police officers worked leads that stretched from one side of the Big Island to the other. She was ultimately rescued by good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe. Capt. Thomas Shopay, of the Hawaii County Police Department, said coordination...
bigislandnow.com
Cupboards Getting Bare at Big Island’s Food Bank
When times have been hard, Kauaokawehi Kailianu and some of her family members have relied on the services at The Food Basket to help them from going hungry. “It was a nice little backbone or piece of support to have the resource when it was necessary,” Kailianu said. Now,...
bigislandvideonews.com
Strong Chemical Smell At Hilo School Identified
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department on Tuesday investigated a chemical smell coming from the storage room in the library of Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20) The fire department responded to reports of a strong chemical smell at...
bigislandnow.com
Haz-Mat Responds to Chemical Smell at Elementary School in Hilo
A perimeter was created around the library at a Hilo elementary school while emergency responders addressed a strong chemical odor coming from the building Tuesday morning. Hawaii Fire Department responded with its Haz-Mat company to Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School at approximately 11:05 a.m. When they arrived on scene, crews identified the odor to be coming from an acid-based sanitizer/disinfectant leaking in a storage room.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
WAIPIO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are blocking the only road into Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island to protest new emergency rules aimed at increasing access to the picturesque area of the Hamakua coastline. The valley has been a magnet for thousands of tourists. But the only way to get in is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘This loss is horrific’: Family mourns nursing horse shot and killed in Hilo
‘Do your job’: Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water. Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water crisis are in Washington, D.C. to deliver a message personally to the EPA: Do your job. Self-defense in abductions: Here’s...
Good Samaritan speaks out after rescuing Hawaii Island teen from alleged abductor
Bridge Hartman was at the right place, at the right time.
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Missing Big Island teen rescued by good Samaritans in Hilo
Two good Samaritans in Hilo help rescue teen from alleged kidnapper (photo courtesy Kori Takaki)
bigislandnow.com
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction
The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Man Accused of Kidnapping Teen Appears in District Court, Bail Maintained
A Hilo District Court judge maintained $2 million bail on a Hilo man accused of kidnapping and sexually assault of a 15-year-old girl over the weekend. Fifty-two-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi appeared before Judge Jeffrey Hawk via video this afternoon for his initial appearance on charges of two counts of kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and methamphetamine trafficking.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo Study IDs Sources of Harmful Bacteria Washing Into Hilo Bay
What lurks in the microscopic world beneath the surface of waters in Hilo Bay and where it comes from is the focus of a new study by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo researchers recently published in the Journal of Environmental Quality. The study identifies the origins of high levels...
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Court docs: Abducted girl was drugged, trapped in bus
Prosecutors are seeking an extended term of imprisonment for Duncan Mahi, the Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl on Friday.
bigislandnow.com
‘Hilo Hero’ Recounts Rescue of 15-Year-Old Girl From Abductor
Musician Bridge Hartman wasn’t even supposed to work Saturday, his normal day off as a host at Café Pesto. But the 20-something — who came to work that day to cover a shift for another employee — left as the “Hilo Hero.”. He rescued a...
KITV.com
Multiple weapons charges under consideration in deadly shooting at Big Island Boy Scouts camp
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island are considering 23 firearm-related offenses, including one for criminal negligence, against three men in connection to the deadly shooting at a Boy Scouts camp in late August. All 23 counts have been referred to the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for review....
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said an unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm belonging...
KITV.com
Following Mikella Debina abduction, experts stress importance of paying attention to details
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Being vigilant is one way every day people can keep an eye out for children in danger. Friday's Big Island abduction of Mikella Debina prompted a very rare Maile Hawaii Abduction Alert. Debina is now with her family, after reaching out for help while at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
