Chico, CA

City of Chico set to purchase 3 new fire vehicles

City of Chico Administrative Services Director, Barbara Martin expects there to be over $1 million saved, so this will cover the additional cost. City of Chico Administrative Services Director, Barbara Martin expects there to be over $1 million saved, so this will cover the additional cost.
CHICO, CA
Explosions reported before firefighters knock down vehicle fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire in Oroville Wednesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the fire happened around 3 a.m. near Las Plumas Avenue. A person called in with one witness saying they saw a truck on fire and heard explosions. The witness said they heard at least two explosions before the fire department was on scene.
OROVILLE, CA
Construction on new casino near Chico continues

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Travel trailer destroyed in early-morning fire

CORNING, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed a travel trailer in Tehama County. The fire started around 2 a.m. Wednesday. It destroyed an abandoned travel trailer fire at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road north of Corning. Anyone with information on the owner or cause of the fire is asked to call CAL FIRE.
CORNING, CA
Evacuation zones map launches in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has created a map of 165 evacuation zones in the case there is a fire, flood or chemical spill. Each zone begins with three letters followed by a zone number. Zone numbers start in the northwest corner and are in...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Homeless encampment clean-ups resume in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico resumed illegal camping enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway on Monday. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now eight consistent people were camping along the area of the creek they enforced. This area along the creek stretches...
CHICO, CA
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Some restored power in Glenn County Wednesday

ORLAND, Calif. 3:40 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 2,200 PG&E customers lost power Wednesday afternoon in the Orland area. According to the PG&E outage map, 2,194 customers lost power at about 1:42 p.m. Just after 3:30 p.m., power was restored to all but 485 customers. PG&E estimates that the power will...
ORLAND, CA
911 call centers restored after widespread outage

CHICO, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - 911 call centers were down across Northern California Monday cutting off key communication for people trying to reach emergency responders. At about 10:30 a.m., local law enforcement began issuing statements that the services were restored. This includes Shasta County, Butte County, Tehama County and Siskiyou County.
CHICO, CA
Rain adds dangers to roads

CHICO, Calif. - Even though the roads are open, recent burn scars pose a little more of a risk right now. There are several things to keep in mind to keep you safe when driving in the rain. The CHP advises all of us to drive slower than usual, and...
CHICO, CA
Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Redding, Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming to Redding on Saturday as the Alzheimer's Association hosts its signature fundraising event. The event will be Saturday at the Redding Civic Auditorium lawn. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony. The walk begins at 10 a.m. The...
REDDING, CA
Chico State to host Northern California Neurodiversity and Disability Symposium Friday

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State will host the 2022 Northern California Neurodiversity and Disability Symposium on Friday. The event will bring together experts to discuss neurodiversity and disabilities with educators, social workers, psychologists, nurses, physicians, parents and caregivers. There will be two speakers, special interest meetups and graduate research presentations.
CHICO, CA
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

