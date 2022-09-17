ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Voice of America

VOA Interview: Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Responding to a series of questions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told VOA that the democratic world should not be “putting the [Alexander Lukashenko] regime and the Belarusian people into one basket.”. “Here, it’s very important to distinguish the Belarusian...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Pro-Moscow Separatists in Eastern Ukraine Planning Vote to Join Russia

With Ukraine swiftly recapturing territory in its northeast from Russia, the separatist leaders of the Moscow-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk regions said Tuesday they are planning to hold votes starting late this week for the territories to declare themselves as part of Russia. The announcement of the referendums starting Friday came...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Analysis: China's Balancing Act on Russia's War in Ukraine

Hong Kong — Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise admission at last week's summit in Uzbekistan that China had "questions and concerns" about what was happening in Ukraine offered the first clue that Beijing is increasingly worried about the war. "You're talking about huge investments either invested by China directly...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Opposition Leader: Belarus Not 'Appendix to Russia'

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is attending this year's United Nations General Assembly as a member of an unnamed European country's delegation. In an exclusive interview with VOA, Tsikhanouskaya said Belarus should not be viewed as an "appendix to Russia," even though "Vladimir Putin wants to drag it back to the Soviet era." In New York, Igor Tsikhanenka has more.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 20

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:03 p.m.: Robert Lewandowski increased his support for Ukraine on Tuesday when the Poland captain pledged to take an armband in the country’s blue-yellow flag colors to the World Cup in November, The Associated Press reported.
SPORTS
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
Voice of America

US Lawmakers Move to Expand White House Authority on Russia Sanctions

Washington — U.S. lawmakers moved Tuesday to give the administration of President Joe Biden expanded authority to enforce sanctions on Russia for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen introduced a framework supporting the administration's efforts, along with...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Ukraine Seeks Aid Matching Pace of Counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is “stabilizing” the situation in its northeastern Kharkiv region after driving out Russian forces in a counteroffensive, and he called on the international community to speed up aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that at this stage,...
POLITICS
Voice of America

At UN, Spotlight on Global Consequences of Russia’s War

United nations — The global consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were in the spotlight Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly, as the annual debate got underway. Leaders spoke of the urgency to get fertilizer, in particular, to the world’s farmers at a reasonable price and in time for the planting season, which in some parts of the world has started already.
WORLD
Voice of America

Putin Announces Mobilization of Russian Military Reserves

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the partial mobilization of his country’s military reserves in a move that follows Ukrainian gains in a counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine. Putin said in a televised address the mobilization is necessary to protect Russia’s homeland and sovereignty. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
POLITICS
Voice of America

French, Iranian Presidents Meet Amid Nuclear Talks Stalemate

UNITED NATIONS — French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday with the French leader saying he hoped to be able to "discuss all subjects." The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats

New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
WORLD
Voice of America

More Than 1,300 Arrests in Russia Mobilization Protests, Monitor Says

Moscow — More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday. The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,332 people detained at rallies in 38 cities...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Biden Holds First Sit-Down With New British PM on UN Sidelines

New York — President Joe Biden sat down with his British counterpart for the first time Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, calling Britain “our closest ally in the world” and resolving to work together on issues from dealing with the conflict in Ukraine to maintaining peace in Northern Ireland as Britain exits the European Union.
WORLD
Voice of America

Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says

Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
MILITARY
Voice of America

US Slams Iran for 'Brazen' Attacks on American People, Infrastructure

Washington — The United States is warning of an "increasingly brazen" Iran, accusing the government in Tehran of using its growing network of proxies and hackers to target both America and Americans, even on U.S. soil. Previous assessments from the U.S. intelligence community and the U.S. military have consistently...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kyiv Reacts to Moscow’s Mobilization

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial military mobilization. How did US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy respond? And what implications could there marks have for the war moving forward?
POLITICS
Voice of America

Putin Calls Up Reservists after Losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a call-up of military reservists on Wednesday after recent military losses in Ukraine. It is the first mobilization of reservists since the second world war. The move quickly led to a sell-out of plane tickets leaving the country and reportedly brought some demonstrations. Russia has...
POLITICS

