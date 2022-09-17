Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Responding to a series of questions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told VOA that the democratic world should not be “putting the [Alexander Lukashenko] regime and the Belarusian people into one basket.”. “Here, it’s very important to distinguish the Belarusian...
Voice of America
Pro-Moscow Separatists in Eastern Ukraine Planning Vote to Join Russia
With Ukraine swiftly recapturing territory in its northeast from Russia, the separatist leaders of the Moscow-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk regions said Tuesday they are planning to hold votes starting late this week for the territories to declare themselves as part of Russia. The announcement of the referendums starting Friday came...
Voice of America
Analysis: China's Balancing Act on Russia's War in Ukraine
Hong Kong — Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise admission at last week's summit in Uzbekistan that China had "questions and concerns" about what was happening in Ukraine offered the first clue that Beijing is increasingly worried about the war. "You're talking about huge investments either invested by China directly...
Voice of America
Opposition Leader: Belarus Not 'Appendix to Russia'
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is attending this year's United Nations General Assembly as a member of an unnamed European country's delegation. In an exclusive interview with VOA, Tsikhanouskaya said Belarus should not be viewed as an "appendix to Russia," even though "Vladimir Putin wants to drag it back to the Soviet era." In New York, Igor Tsikhanenka has more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 20
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:03 p.m.: Robert Lewandowski increased his support for Ukraine on Tuesday when the Poland captain pledged to take an armband in the country’s blue-yellow flag colors to the World Cup in November, The Associated Press reported.
Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected
It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
Voice of America
US Lawmakers Move to Expand White House Authority on Russia Sanctions
Washington — U.S. lawmakers moved Tuesday to give the administration of President Joe Biden expanded authority to enforce sanctions on Russia for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen introduced a framework supporting the administration's efforts, along with...
Voice of America
Ukraine Seeks Aid Matching Pace of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is “stabilizing” the situation in its northeastern Kharkiv region after driving out Russian forces in a counteroffensive, and he called on the international community to speed up aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that at this stage,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
At UN, Spotlight on Global Consequences of Russia’s War
United nations — The global consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were in the spotlight Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly, as the annual debate got underway. Leaders spoke of the urgency to get fertilizer, in particular, to the world’s farmers at a reasonable price and in time for the planting season, which in some parts of the world has started already.
Voice of America
Putin Announces Mobilization of Russian Military Reserves
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the partial mobilization of his country’s military reserves in a move that follows Ukrainian gains in a counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine. Putin said in a televised address the mobilization is necessary to protect Russia’s homeland and sovereignty. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Sharp rise in demand for flights -- and in fares -- out of Moscow after Putin announces 'partial mobilization'
Travel agency websites in Russia showed a dramatic increase on Wednesday in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians are not required to have a visa, following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
Voice of America
French, Iranian Presidents Meet Amid Nuclear Talks Stalemate
UNITED NATIONS — French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday with the French leader saying he hoped to be able to "discuss all subjects." The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats
New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
Voice of America
More Than 1,300 Arrests in Russia Mobilization Protests, Monitor Says
Moscow — More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday. The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,332 people detained at rallies in 38 cities...
Voice of America
Biden Holds First Sit-Down With New British PM on UN Sidelines
New York — President Joe Biden sat down with his British counterpart for the first time Wednesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, calling Britain “our closest ally in the world” and resolving to work together on issues from dealing with the conflict in Ukraine to maintaining peace in Northern Ireland as Britain exits the European Union.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The World Meets at UNGA as Secretary General Warns of “Big Trouble”
Ukraine says it is currently trying to stabilize areas it's recently retaken. Plus, in New York, the United Nations General Assembly gets underway n New York, with a warning of global concern. And later in the program, how a bomb shelter for children in Lviv has a special connection to New Jersey.
Voice of America
Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says
Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
Voice of America
US Slams Iran for 'Brazen' Attacks on American People, Infrastructure
Washington — The United States is warning of an "increasingly brazen" Iran, accusing the government in Tehran of using its growing network of proxies and hackers to target both America and Americans, even on U.S. soil. Previous assessments from the U.S. intelligence community and the U.S. military have consistently...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kyiv Reacts to Moscow’s Mobilization
In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial military mobilization. How did US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy respond? And what implications could there marks have for the war moving forward?
Voice of America
Putin Calls Up Reservists after Losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a call-up of military reservists on Wednesday after recent military losses in Ukraine. It is the first mobilization of reservists since the second world war. The move quickly led to a sell-out of plane tickets leaving the country and reportedly brought some demonstrations. Russia has...
Comments / 0