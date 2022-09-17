ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Prosecutors call on lawmakers to take action after Supreme Court ruling

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Prosecutors are calling the death of Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday a heinous murder. The victim’s family said she was a loving sister, daughter and mother who didn’t deserve what happened. Her accused killer, Michael Carvalho, remains in custody. It’s cases like this along with a recent Hawaii […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman

HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri

Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

The tragic incident happened late last month outside of Adventist Health Castle, killing a 91-year-old patient. Lawmakers eye special session to tackle ruling that’s put hundreds of felony cases at risk. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Prosecutors said there aren’t enough grand jury panels to get indictments before the...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Prosecutors Detail Criminal Charges Against Carvalho In Hawaiian Beaches Murder

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The 36-year-old Puna man has been charged with murder, burglary, and criminal property damage in the incident that involved the death of 34-year-old Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga. In a Monday news release, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced his office has charged 36 year-old Michael Dwayne...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)

Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Self-defense in abductions: Here’s what experts say you need to do

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Missing Children Center-Hawaii said stranger abductions are extremely rare in the islands. The abduction of a teenager in Waikoloa prompted Hawaii’s first AMBER Alert in 17 years. “It was alarming because that’s not something that I don’t think I can remember another time that we’ve...
HAWAII STATE

