Prosecutors call on lawmakers to take action after Supreme Court ruling
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Prosecutors are calling the death of Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday a heinous murder. The victim’s family said she was a loving sister, daughter and mother who didn’t deserve what happened. Her accused killer, Michael Carvalho, remains in custody. It’s cases like this along with a recent Hawaii […]
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The businessman at the center of the state’s largest bribery scandal pleaded guilty in federal court Monday. A former Maui wastewater official also pleaded guilty to receiving the bribes. Businessman Milton Choy made his first appearance in federal court today on bribery charges, where he pleaded...
Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman
HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri
Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
Lawmakers eye special session to tackle ruling that's put hundreds of felony cases at risk.
Proposal to allow counties in Hawaii to set own minimum wages gains ground
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to give counties in Hawaii the power to set their own minimum wages is gaining ground. The Maui County Council endorsed the effort of Lanai seat holder Gabe Johnson, which seeks to allow each county to set higher local minimums than the state. Johnson said...
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
Momentum building for legalization of recreational marijuana in Hawaii
There's a huge push underway to allow the recreational use of marijuana, even though the drug is still illegal under federal law. A group of state leaders, dispensaries and patients are crafting a plan to establish a system for the Legislature to consider next session.
Prosecutors Detail Criminal Charges Against Carvalho In Hawaiian Beaches Murder
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The 36-year-old Puna man has been charged with murder, burglary, and criminal property damage in the incident that involved the death of 34-year-old Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga. In a Monday news release, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced his office has charged 36 year-old Michael Dwayne...
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said an unsupervised boy picked up a loaded firearm belonging...
Gov. David Ige extends disaster relief period to tackle Maui’s axis deer crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has issued a fourth proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County. Despite ongoing efforts, the State said the axis deer population has grown over 60,000 and caused “devastating” damage to crops and land. The emergency...
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Residents concerned over Waipio Valley access voice opposition to latest set of guidelines
Lawmakers eye special session to tackle ruling that's put hundreds of felony cases at risk.
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant
HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water.
Self-defense in abductions: Here’s what experts say you need to do
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Missing Children Center-Hawaii said stranger abductions are extremely rare in the islands. The abduction of a teenager in Waikoloa prompted Hawaii’s first AMBER Alert in 17 years. “It was alarming because that’s not something that I don’t think I can remember another time that we’ve...
