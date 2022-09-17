Read full article on original website
New 'Black Adam' Teaser Features DCEU Icons Including Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is leaving no stones unturned in hyping fans for the upcoming feature. As the movie stands just a month away from its release the new promotional material is steadily nudging fans toward theaters. A new clip revealed by Johnson on Twitter addresses the Justice League and Birds of Prey characters in relation to the next super set to enter the DCEU. The minute-long clip starts with a shot of Batman’s Batarang that Ben Affleck used during his stint, it further moves to a shot of the Superman symbol on Henry Cavill’s suit. We then see quick shots of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. As we see the snaps of the fan-favorite heroes Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) voiceover goes, “Before a world of heroes and villains, one power ruled it all… Black Adam.”
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
How to Watch 'Meet Cute': Where is the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson Rom-Com Streaming?
Kaley Cuoco has certainly cemented herself as a comedic tour de force, particularly in the world of television programming. First, most audiences were introduced to her as the polar opposite of her nerdy neighbors in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), then successfully showed off her impressive comedic voice acting skills in the adult animated Harley Quinn (2019-2022), and finally was able to bring forth an incredibly well-balanced blend of dark comedy and genuine dramatic tension in The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). Saturday Night Live (2014-2022) cast member Pete Davidson has also understandably become one of the most recognized figures in the comedy world, becoming a household name thanks to his time on one of the longest-running sketch comedy shows of all time while also showing his feature film potential with The King of Staten Island (2020).
8 Movies Like ‘There Will Be Blood’: From ‘Oldboy’ to ‘True Grit’
There Will be Blood has become a classic western drama because of Daniel Day-Lewis' iconic performance as Daniel Plainview, many quotable lines, and the exploration of the American west during the oil boom. A movie as iconic as There Will be Blood may leave you craving more films to give you a similar experience and while nothing is quite like it, below are eight dramas that capture either the western feeling of There Will be Blood or explore similar ideas and themes. Fans of There Will be Blood will be sure to enjoy these powerful dramas.
From 'Spinal Tap' to 'Stranger Things': Why Do We Still Love Heavy Metal?
It's an image synonymous with 2022: Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson sticking his tongue out, making crazy eyes and the devil horns with his two fingers in the premiere episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things during the lunchroom scene. He jumps up on a table, goes into a loud diatribe about "forced conforming," and reduces basketball to a "ball and laundry baskets" game. As high school students often do, he wears his personality on his sleeve: a Hellfire Club baseball t-shirt, denim jacket with the sleeves cut off, black cargo pants, and a chain hanging out of his pocket while his long, curly hair lays triumphantly on his shoulders.
Why It's Time for a 'Stargate' Reboot
Despite the tired complaint to the contrary, reboots do what all stories do, borrow elements from other stories. Reboots borrow more than others, but this is ultimately beneficial as consumers are more willing to invest time and energy in stories and characters they already know and love. That’s why the time is right for the next great science fiction franchise revival: Stargate.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Times Jake and Boyle Were Major Friendship Goals
The "toitest" duo on the groundbreaking detective sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), have numerous moments that inspire the strongest feeling of camaraderie and love! They are as close as two modern men can possibly be; the best part of all, they’re proud of it.
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
'Ramy' Season 3: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Hulu’s Ramy is one of those shows that burst onto the scene and presented a compelling and unique viewing experience from the onset. Focusing on the titular character Ramy Hassan and his struggles growing up in a first-generation Egyptian-American household, the series broached a topic that had rarely been covered in popular television, and it did so with a critical and multifaceted lens. Created by Ramy Youssef, the show has been on hiatus since the end of Season 2 in 2020. After the whirlwind events of the Season 2 finale, we were left with Ramy at a personal low. Now, the Hulu original series is returning for Season 3, with a release date of September 30th, 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about the highly anticipated Season 3 of the comedy-drama television series.
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
What Is the True Story Behind 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'?
True crime has always been a popular subgenre of nonfiction. In the past decade, real stories of twisted serial killers have generated interest once more on Netflix. Between historical dramas like Mindhunter, riveting documentaries like Making a Murderer, and biopics like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, Netflix has released many projects that draw from history’s most shocking headlines. The latest series to capitalize on this trend is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-part limited event series starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer.
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
Why 'Spencer' Works as a Revisionist Biopic but 'Blonde' Doesn't
Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s controversial sorta-biopic about Marilyn Monroe, can be compared to any number of movies, from the surrealist nightmares of David Lynch to Mouchette, Robert Bresson’s infamous cavalcade of human misery. But perhaps the film it most closely resembles, at least in terms of ambition, is Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s controversial sorta-biopic about Princess Diana that premiered a little over a year before Blonde at the Venice Film Festival. Both films take a look at the tumultuous, tragic lives of their respective cultural icons, whose struggles with mental illness were exacerbated by the crucible of fame.
'Chucky' Brings the Terror in New Season 2 Images
If you thought those behind the upcoming second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky were done with promoting, think again! Over the last week alone, fans have received an official trailer and Season 2 poster, and today, we’re checking out some newly released stills from several episodes of the soon-to-be season. From the show’s second annual Halloween episode, titled “Halloween II”, to photos of new-to-the franchise character Nadine (Bella Higginbotham), and Devon Sawa’s American Horror Story-esque return as a priest, these sneak peeks have it all!
Sarah Paulson to Play Gwen Shamblin in Scripted Adaptation Of ‘The Way Down’ Docuseries
Sarah Paulson has carved out quite the niche for playing, well, let's say complex women. From her role as Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (bad perm and all) to her most recent role as Linda Tripp in Impeachment, Paulson definitely has a knack for bringing a human aspect to some of pop culture's most hated women. And it looks like Paulson will be continuing this tradition in her newest role as Gwen Shamblin in an upcoming scripted adaptation of the HBO Max docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin. It was announced in April that the streaming service would be adapting its docuseries into a scripted project.
'The Cleaning Lady' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fox Series
One of Fox's newest dramas, The Cleaning Lady, will officially be back this Fall for its second season. The crime drama created by Miranda Kwok is based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The American adaption shares the same premise as the original series focusing on a struggling mother who works hard as a cleaning lady to take care of her son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Only when she crosses paths with gangsters, she takes on another job as their crime scene cleaner to acquire more money for her son's treatment. The thrilling story explores intriguing circumstances of gray morality and that all the characters' actions or motives aren't always definitive good or evil. It also highlights the socially relevant plight of undocumented immigrants and their treatment in America.
'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Suits Up in BTS Image From Final Season
The Flash star Grant Gustin has shared one of his last times suiting up as the scarlet speedster. Gustin posted a photo on Instagram (via ComicBook.com) of the actor preparing to film the final season. In the photo, Gustin is wearing the Flash's costume without the mask or gloves. The suit appears to be the same one that the character has worn since the series' sixth season. It also features the gold boots that were given to Barry Allen by Chester Runk (Brandon McKnight) during the eighth season's "Armageddon" storyline. In the post, Gustin wrote "Last first time putting the suit on for a season..."
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
