HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The Marshall University tennis team announced a Play with the Herd event set for September 30 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Brian David Fox Tennis Center. Tickets are $75 for adults, $30 for high-school students and free for children 13 and under. There is also a package for a family of four for $150, for those with child 13 and under. All children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO