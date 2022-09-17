Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Marshall Volleyball Begins Sun Belt Play at ODU
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-5) travels to Norfolk, Virginia, to open Sun Belt Conference play against the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-8) Thursday and Friday (September 22 and 23). Both matches are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. with Friday's contest being streamed on ESPN+. Thursday...
Men’s Golf Closes Action at River Run Collegiate
DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Marshall University men's golf team finished up action at the River Run Collegiate on Tuesday in Davidson, North Carolina. "Ryan (Bilby) played really good today and moved up the leaderboard. It was good to see Tyler (Jones) finish off a good week. Both Tyler and Ryan finished in the top 25 in a strong field. We get some time to get home and get some practice in before we leave for Georgia State," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said.
Herd Men’s Soccer Ranked Fourth in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll Ahead of West Virginia Derby
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's soccer team (4-1-1) moved to fourth in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's West Virginia Derby in Huntington. The Herd has been in the top 25 rankings every week since Oct. 15, 2019. "It's a...
Men’s Golf Finishes Day One at River Run Collegiate
DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Marshall University men's golf team closed out the first two rounds of the River Run Collegiate on Monday in Davidson, North Carolina. Senior Tyler Jones sits in a tie for 11th with a score of one-over par through two rounds. "I was really pleased with...
Herd Tennis to Host Play with the Herd
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The Marshall University tennis team announced a Play with the Herd event set for September 30 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Brian David Fox Tennis Center. Tickets are $75 for adults, $30 for high-school students and free for children 13 and under. There is also a package for a family of four for $150, for those with child 13 and under. All children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
