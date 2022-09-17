Kansas looks to stay unbeaten vs. Houston: Big 12 predictions for week 3

The Kansas Jayhawks stand alone atop the Big 12 standings entering week three after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown for the very first time. With no conference matchups in week three, the Jayhawks will maintain their top spot in the Big 12 this week.

There’s a wide range in quality of opponents, from the FCS all the way to the Big Ten. A pair Power Five matchups lead the way, with Big 12 teams taking on opponents from the ACC and Big Ten.

Let’s take a look at what’s on the docket for this week.

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor

Sep 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) rolls out to pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Bears tumbled out of the top ten after losing to the BYU Cougars in Provo but look to rebound against the Sunbelt Conference’s Texas State Bobcats.

There’s not much to see here. The Bears have a top roster, and the Bobcats are, well, the Bobcats. Don’t expect Baylor to drop back-to-back games to non-power five schools.

Prediction: Baylor 41, Texas State 6

Towson at West Virginia

Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Mountaineers are coming off back-to-back heartbreakers, one of which to their arch-rival in Pitt and another at home to Kansas in overtime. The Mountaineers should come into this game mad. Very mad.

If Neal Brown can’t get some momentum going soon, he may be out of a job.

The Mountaineers don’t have much of an opponent facing them this week, but this is their final tuneup before much stronger teams start coming to Morgantown.

Prediction: West Virginia 50, Towson 3

Ohio at Iowa State

Members of the Iowa State Cyclones football team celebrate a 10-7 win over Iowa during the Cy-Hawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Power Five schools scheduling low-quality opponents in week three really needs to stop happening. It’s maddening.

Regardless, after the Cyclones finally took down their in-state neighbors, the Ohio Bobcats await them in Ames.

The Bobcats are coming off a 48-10 loss to Penn State. Expect more of that this week. As is the case for many of these nonconference matchups this week, the home Big 12 team doesn’t have much of an opponent in front of them.

Prediction: Iowa State 49, Ohio 10

Tulane at Kansas State

Sep 10, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs away from Missouri Tigers linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (8) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, a decent game. The Green Wave beat Alcorn State 52-0 last week and enter Manhattan with a 2-0 record.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats renewed their rivalry with Mizzou and utterly decimated the Tigers, defeating them 42-10.

Kansas State’s been able to get by without relying on quarterback Adrian Martinez. Deuce Vaughn and the Wildcats’ defense has been really good. Is this the week we see more out of Martinez.

The helmets are the most notable thing about the matchup. My goodness.

Prediction: Tulane 13, K-State 42

Kansas at Houston

Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a big win, the Jayhawks are heading to Houston to face the formerly ranked Cougars. Houston is coming off a loss to Texas Tech and isn’t favored by as much as one would think.

This future Big 12 matchup could be the start of something very fun in Houston.

The Jayhawks have a very real chance to start the season 3-0, and the Cougars are coming off a double-overtime loss to the Red Raiders.

Prediction: Kansas 38, Houston 35

Arkansas Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) gestures before a play during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Nope, not talking about this one. Scheduling an FCS opponent nearly a month into the season shouldn’t be allowed. Next.

The Cowboys are a top 10 team and look to be every bit of the Big 12 contender. This one provides an opportunity to correct a few things before conference play begins.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 60, Arkansas Pine-Bluff 0

Texas Tech at NC State

Dec 28, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This is probably the most fun game on the books for week three. Texas Tech is trying to keep their momentum going from last week’s win in Houston and NC State–a preseason College Football Playoff dark horse–needs to show they deserved their preseason ranking.

The Wolfpack need to win this game to keep whatever playoff hope they still have alive, but I like the Red Raiders in this one.

Prediction: Texas Tech 42, NC State 38

UTSA vs No. 21 Texas

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) catches a pass and lands out of bounds near the end zone against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

After taking Alabama to the final seconds in week two, the Longhorns are now down to their third-string QB against a very solid UTSA team.

Thankfully for the Longhorns, they still have the best running back in the country and one of the best receivers. If their defense plays half as good against the Roadrunners as they did against the Tide, the Longhorns should win this one handily with Charles Wright stepping in under center.

I’m putting my faith in you, Texas. Don’t embarrass me.

Prediction: Texas 30, UTSA 13

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

The Cornhuskers are in a bit of a rough spot with Oklahoma coming to town. Get ready for the game by checking out the predictions from the Sooners Wire staff.