Rochester’s 2nd Annual Pup Cup Winner Is The Cutest!
The 2nd Annual Pup Cup at Rochester, Minnestoa's Little Thistle Brewery was held recently and the Pup Cup went to one of the most adorable, cuddly pups of all time. Moose, the Great Dane!. The Cutest Pup In Rochester Is A Great Dane?. The cutest pup in Rochester IS a...
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
Hobbit House for Sale 80 Minutes from Rochester, Minnesota
You know those houses built in the side of hills in movies like The Hobbit? You could be a proud owner of your very own hobbit house over in western Wisconsin! It's about 80 minutes from Rochester, MN, and is also a pretty good deal so you won't have to spend an arm and a leg to get this awesome house.
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing This Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
Popular Store in Australia is Now Open in Rochester
A popular store that started in Australia just opened up its second store in Minnesota! If you are needing clothes for kids, The Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota is now home to another adorable clothing store for kids!. Last year, when The Children's Place closed at The Apache Mall in...
4 Southeast Minnesota Men Competing for the Best Mullet in the US
We're back again with more of the best mullets in the country! Earlier this summer there was a competition for the best kid mullet in the country and a Wisconsin kid won the competition. Now we're looking at the adults' category and there are 4 dudes from southeast Minnesota in the competition, 20 from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Teenage Girl from Rochester Reported Missing Found Safe
Update: 9-21-22 12:50 p.m. The Rochester Police Department says 17-year-old Lilah Long has been safely located. Previous Version: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mother of a teenage girl from Rochester reported her daughter missing on Tuesday. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 17-year-old Lilah Long was last seen around 4...
Another Popular TV Reporter Has Said Goodbye to Rochester
Another Popular Television Reporter In Rochester, Minnesota Has Said Goodbye. The sad announcement showed up on Facebook Tuesday, September 20th that a popular reporter at KTTC TV was leaving Rochester, Minnesota. Join us in wishing our Beret Leone KTTC TV farewell as today is her last day at KTTC. Beret...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway
Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
4 Rochester Residents Among 47 Charged in Huge COVID Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four Rochester residents are among the 47 people charged in connection with what federal prosecutors have described as the largest COVID fraud case in the United States. They are accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded the federal Children Nutrition Program by falsely claiming...
RFD Responds to Shed Fire in Northeast Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a pole shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning. RFD said crews responded to the report of a large pole shed on fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Court Northeast around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters deployed multiple attack lines to fight the fire.
Former Rochester TV Anchor Just Landed A New National Job
This Minnesota native got her start in TV news here in Rochester, and now just landed a new high-profile national network position. Despite the ever-changing nature of media these days, one thing has still stayed the same: If you want to make it in the TV news business, you have to pay your dues, as they say. This usually means starting out in a smaller market (like here in Rochester), putting in some time, and gaining on-camera experience before moving on to your next position, likely in a bigger city.
New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!
Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
What Was Up with the Crazy Lightning in Rochester Last Night?
I was with some friends last night in Rochester, MN when some of them showed up and said 'Did you see all of the lightning?' We looked to the north and sure enough, there was just non-stop lightning going on! But there was no rain or thunder, just constant flashes of lightning. So what the heck was going on?
WWE Announces “Super Show” for Rochester This December
The WWE's larger-than-life superstars are returning to the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota for a special Holiday "Super Show." Some of the biggest names in professional wrestling will be competing in the ring this December. Plus, the WWE is offering some very unique fan experiences that would make the perfect early Christmas gift. See which superstars are coming and learn more about the show below.
