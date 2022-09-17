Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners star Brian Bosworth raves about Brent Venables
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners renewed their rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, playing there for the first time since 2009. The game resulted in a blowout win for Oklahoma, who won by a score of 49-14. The Sooners are now up to No. 6 in this week’s...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
A top Michigan LB says he could see himself playing in Ohio State’s defense
A top 2024 linebacker from Michigan visited Ohio State over the weekend and tells Bucknuts he could see himself playing in the Buckeyes’ defense.
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
247Sports
Late Kick: Texas A&M fans "knocked it out of the park" with environment against Miami
Following a tough week to say the least around the A&M program that featured plenty of conversations surrounding Jimbo Fisher, his play calling and having to suspend four true freshmen, Texas A&M bounced back with a 17-9 victory over Miami. In front of a primetime audience on ESPN, Kyle Field...
247Sports
USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road
No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
247Sports
Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says
Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
What Billy Napier said Monday about No. 20 Florida's game at No. 11 Tennessee
What first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said during his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to his 20th-ranked Gators (2-1) playing at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Tennessee has got a good football team. You can...
Nebraska coaching candidates: Lance Leipold, Bill O'Brien reportedly emerging draws strong media reaction
Nebraska's coaching search entered its second week with three candidates have reportedly pushed to the front of the Huskers' crosshairs, sparking media reaction on the possibilities. Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are at the top of Nebraska's wishlist and Husker247 reported Sunday in its VIP checkup that the stocks of Leipold and Campbell were pointing up.
247Sports
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama kickoff time announced
The kickoff time and network for No. 10 Arkansas’ game against No. 2 Alabama in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will meet for the 31st time on Saturday, Oct. 1st inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CDT) on CBS.
Preps to Pros: PSU beefing up o-line in 2023 class
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss Penn State's impressive O-Line recruits from the class of 2023.
WSU football: Are Cougs a Top 15 team? This well-known AP voter says yes
THE COUGS ARE sitting five spots outside the top 25 poll rankings headed into the huge tilt vs. Oregon, but the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner has Washington State ranked a lot higher than that.
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details
On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
LSU-Auburn a nighttime kickoff
LSU (2-1) knocked off Mississippi State, 31-16, with another fourth quarter comeback directed by Tiger signal caller Jayden Daniels. Penn State, meanwhile, marched into Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday and delivered a hard blow to Bryan Harsin’s Tigers in a 41-12 loss. Before LSU heads to the Plains, the Tigers step...
247Sports
