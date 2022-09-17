ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road

No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
247Sports

Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Nebraska coaching candidates: Lance Leipold, Bill O'Brien reportedly emerging draws strong media reaction

Nebraska's coaching search entered its second week with three candidates have reportedly pushed to the front of the Huskers' crosshairs, sparking media reaction on the possibilities. Kansas coach Lance Leipold, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are at the top of Nebraska's wishlist and Husker247 reported Sunday in its VIP checkup that the stocks of Leipold and Campbell were pointing up.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama kickoff time announced

The kickoff time and network for No. 10 Arkansas’ game against No. 2 Alabama in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will meet for the 31st time on Saturday, Oct. 1st inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CDT) on CBS.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details

On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC

The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

LSU-Auburn a nighttime kickoff

LSU (2-1) knocked off Mississippi State, 31-16, with another fourth quarter comeback directed by Tiger signal caller Jayden Daniels. Penn State, meanwhile, marched into Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday and delivered a hard blow to Bryan Harsin’s Tigers in a 41-12 loss. Before LSU heads to the Plains, the Tigers step...
BATON ROUGE, LA
