COVID-19 in SWLA: September 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 691 new cases. · 154 new reinfections (Per the...
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has cancelled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. Those who bought tickets to the event can visit...
Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless
Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless
FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter days ahead but a cool front is in our sights next week.
LSU AgCenter: A comprehensive guide to herb gardening in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LSU AgCenter has compiled a detailed overview of everything you might want to know about growing herbs in Louisiana for those that might be looking to add some to their garden. You can find a downloadable PDF of the guide HERE. History of Herbs.
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
Sunrise Interviews: Allen Parish Correctional Center job fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re searching for a good-paying job with great benefits the Louisiana Department of Corrections may just have what you’re looking for. We spoke with Assistant Warden Krystle Simon and Director of Nursing Camille Tramel about the upcoming Allen Correctional Center job fair.
Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
Basile Game of the Week Preview
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coming off of a close week three loss 13-7 against Sacred Heart, Basile Head Coach Kevin Bertrand thinks that defeat will help his team learn. This week his team hosts a Elton team that hadn’t won a game in two and a half years. This year is different though as the Indians are (3-0) on the season so far this year. For Basile and Coach Bertrand, that means this game will present some new problems as he stated, “they’re an improved team, coach does a great job over there of getting his guys ready, we’ve seen them for a long time now, it’s a real close school to ours, we’re only a few minutes down the road from each other...we’re going to have to make sure we’re in the right place and not give them a chance to get going, only because once they get going they do a good job, so we have to make sure defensively we’re in the right spots and doing the right things and when we get a chance we have to tackle.”
LEGAL CORNER: My physician’s office is holding over $500 in credit. What should I do?
LEGAL CORNER: My physician's office is holding over $500 in credit. What should I do?

LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?.
Oberlin under boil advisory
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory after a water main break, town officials said. The town was without water for a while after the main broke.
Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for the City of DeRidder has been lifted, according to city officials. The city had been under a boil advisory since Sept. 16, 2022, after a contractor hit a main water line on Hwy 190.
Louisiana realtors asking to halt proposed 63% insurance premium increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors across New Orleans are asking for the state’s insurance provider of last resort to halt a proposed increase in home insurance premiums. Earlier this month, Louisiana Citizens filed to increase insurance premiums on new or renewed residential policies by 63%. In a statement, the...
Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force. The goal is to study similar programs in states that surround Louisiana. Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients. There is also a...
Lake Arthur repairs aging water pipe; town remains under boil advisory
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The entire town of Lake Arthur is under a boil order after the water system was shut down today for repairs. “I’m not the smartest person, but I got a family and I’d like for them to go and drink water without me paying attention, and know that it’s safe because you can’t always keep an eye on kids,” said local resident Scott Boudreaux.
Hackberry High School students celebrate teacher becoming U.S. citizen
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Sometimes what is taught in a classroom doesn’t come from a book. That lesson was evident as Hackberry High School students lined the hallways to honor their teacher’s accomplishment of becoming a U.S. citizen. Spanish teacher Lino Campos’ journey from Yucatan, Mexico to...
DeRidder mayor says conversations with fiber company ‘productive’
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - After several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cable in DeRidder, officials with the city and Fastwyre Broadband met Tuesday. Mayor Misty Clanton, who pulled permits for the project on Monday, said the discussions “were productive and will be beneficial for everyone.”. A broken...
Tax consolidation proposal to be discussed tonight at town hall in Hackberry
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A tax consolidation proposal in Cameron Parish on the Nov. 8 ballot will be discussed at a town hall meeting in Hackberry tonight. Parish Administrator Katie Armentor says residents can see the proposed redistricting maps. The town hall meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the...
La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested for an alleged sex crime while attending a conference in South Dakota. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen, was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, according to the...
