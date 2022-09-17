ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 691 new cases. · 154 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has cancelled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. Those who bought tickets to the event can visit...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Donut King owner explains why she...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Louisiana Sports
Lake Charles, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter days ahead but a cool front is in our sights next week. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Senator Bill Cassidy pushes for federal murder charges for Fentanyl overdoses against drug dealers.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interviews: Allen Parish Correctional Center job fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re searching for a good-paying job with great benefits the Louisiana Department of Corrections may just have what you’re looking for. We spoke with Assistant Warden Krystle Simon and Director of Nursing Camille Tramel about the upcoming Allen Correctional Center job fair.
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Basile Game of the Week Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coming off of a close week three loss 13-7 against Sacred Heart, Basile Head Coach Kevin Bertrand thinks that defeat will help his team learn. This week his team hosts a Elton team that hadn’t won a game in two and a half years. This year is different though as the Indians are (3-0) on the season so far this year. For Basile and Coach Bertrand, that means this game will present some new problems as he stated, “they’re an improved team, coach does a great job over there of getting his guys ready, we’ve seen them for a long time now, it’s a real close school to ours, we’re only a few minutes down the road from each other...we’re going to have to make sure we’re in the right place and not give them a chance to get going, only because once they get going they do a good job, so we have to make sure defensively we’re in the right spots and doing the right things and when we get a chance we have to tackle.”
BASILE, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin under boil advisory

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory after a water main break, town officials said. The town was without water for a while after the main broke.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for the City of DeRidder has been lifted, according to city officials. The city had been under a boil advisory since Sept. 16, 2022, after a contractor hit a main water line on Hwy 190.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force. The goal is to study similar programs in states that surround Louisiana. Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients. There is also a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur repairs aging water pipe; town remains under boil advisory

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The entire town of Lake Arthur is under a boil order after the water system was shut down today for repairs. “I’m not the smartest person, but I got a family and I’d like for them to go and drink water without me paying attention, and know that it’s safe because you can’t always keep an eye on kids,” said local resident Scott Boudreaux.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

DeRidder mayor says conversations with fiber company ‘productive’

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - After several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cable in DeRidder, officials with the city and Fastwyre Broadband met Tuesday. Mayor Misty Clanton, who pulled permits for the project on Monday, said the discussions “were productive and will be beneficial for everyone.”. A broken...
DERIDDER, LA

