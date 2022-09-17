ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin

By Gal ROMA, Stefan Rousseau, Aaron Chown, Ian Vogler, Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Robin MILLARD, James PHEBY, Martine PAUWELS
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5dnv_0hywGAQ600
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mounted the vigil around her coffin, with Prince Harry wearing his military uniform /POOL/AFP

Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch.

King Charles III's sons Prince William and his brother Prince Harry stood guard around the crowned casket in London's Westminster Hall as members of the public, who had waited several hours to file past the catafalque, paid their last respects.

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren, aged from 44 to 14, stood silently with their eyes lowered.

Harry -- who did two tours with the British Army in Afghanistan -- wore the uniform of the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment in which he served.

The move appeared to be the latest olive branch offered by King Charles towards his youngest son after Harry and his wife Meghan, now living in California, accused the royal family of racism.

No longer a working royal, Harry, 38, was stripped of his higher-ranking honorary military titles. The vigil will be the only time he will be seen in military dress at royal ceremonial occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSDO4_0hywGAQ600
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren Princess Eugenie and James, Viscount Severn, took part in the vigil /POOL/AFP

William and Harry, Prince Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Prince Edward's children Louise and James silently stood guard around their grandmother's casket.

Edward's wife Sophie looked grief-stricken as she watched their children, 18 and 14 respectively, take on the most arduous public duty they have ever faced.

The personal sorrow of the queen's family has been playing out in the glare of intense international attention.

Beatrice and Eugenie paid a heartfelt tribute to "our dearest Grannie" shortly before the vigil.

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever," the sisters said in a statement. "And we all miss you terribly.

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world... For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you."

They added: "We're so happy you're back with Grandpa," -- her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

- Charles, William greet queue -

The vigil came hours after King Charles and his heir William staged an unscheduled London walkabout to thank those queueing overnight to pay their last respects.

"It means an awful lot that you're all here," William's Twitter account said afterwards.

Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8 aged 96, after a record-breaking 70 years on the throne, has sparked an outpouring of emotion.

Tens of thousands of people are braving waits that have stretched to more than 25 hours to file past her flag-shrouded coffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCYaP_0hywGAQ600
King Charles III delighted well-wishers who have been queuing for hours to pay their respects to his late mother /POOL/AFP

The royal visit delighted mourners who had waited through a chilly night.

Cries of "God save the king" came from the riverside crowd as the royals thanked the well-wishers.

"I'm so happy. He was so calm and friendly, and he was so gentle," said Geraldine Potts-Ahmad, a secretary in her late 50s, as she struggled to contain her emotions after shaking hands with King Charles.

"He is going to make the best king. That gentleness and that tenderness -- I saw the queen in that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlvV3_0hywGAQ600
The funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey before a committal service and private burial at Windsor Castle /AFP

Some 435 people in the queue have needed medical treatment, often for head injuries after fainting, the London Ambulance Service said.

But Alison Whitham, an ex-nurse from Ashby in the English Midlands, said her 14-hour wait was well worth it after paying her final respects.

"It was very moving, very dignified, blissfully quiet," the 54-year-old said.

"The fact that you could just concentrate, with nobody holding phones up, was so lovely."

At 10:30 pm (2130 GMT) Saturday, the queue was estimated to be at least 17 hours long.

The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.

- King Charles meets PMs -

King Charles is now the head of state of 15 separate countries and later met five of his prime ministers who have flown in for the funeral.

He held audiences at Buckingham Palace with Canada's Justin Trudeau, Australia's Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern and The Bahamas' Philip Davis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUcf3_0hywGAQ600
The King of Canada met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London /POOL/AFP

He also met Jamaica's Andrew Holness, who said the late queen was a "profoundly beloved monarch".

"Queen Elizabethâs passing ushers in a new era for both the people of the United Kingdom and for the rest of the world, who knew only one head of the state for 70 unbroken years," he said on Twitter.

"Her legacy is vast, and her mark on the world will be talked about long into the future."

Trudeau said Queen Elizabeth "served for her entire life, and bore the weight of her duties with impeccable grace", after signing the book of condolence.

Biden is expected to visit Westminster Hall on Sunday and sign the book, before attending a reception for visiting dignitaries being thrown by Charles.

- Security build-up -

Police are mounting Britain's biggest-ever security operation for Monday's funeral.

London's Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley said it was a "monumental policing operation, which will culminate in us deploying the greatest number of officers in the Met's history for a pre-planned event".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wQMo_0hywGAQ600
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden flew in late Saturday /AFP

Mourners have already begun setting up camp in central London to get a glimpse of the funeral procession.

"I went to princess Diana's funeral when I was a teenager, I was right outside the abbey, and the atmosphere was incredible," said Magdalena Staples, 38, who was camping outside Westminster Hall with her two children, aged nine and 10.

"I wanted my children... to have the same experience. We're camping for three nights, we've got hot clothes, snacks, a mattress and toilets nearby," she added.

The funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey -- expected to be watched by billions around the globe -- will see 142 sailors pulling the gun-carriage bearing her lead-lined coffin.

It will be attended by more than 2,000 guests, but leaders from countries at loggerheads with the UK such as Russia, Belarus and Afghanistan have not been invited.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death

Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Andrew Holness
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
James
Person
Justin Trudeau
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Feels Guilty for Refusing Queen Elizabeth’s Invite to Stay In Balmoral With Her? Duke of Sussex Allegedly Wants Meghan Markle to Loosen Her Grip on Him After What Happened

Prince Harry couldn't help but feel guilty following his decision not to spend the summer in Balmoral with Queen Elizabeth. Previous reports revealed that Her Majesty invited him and Meghan Markle to spend a few days in her summer home, but they politely declined her invitation because of their prior engagement.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Coffin#The British Army
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Man charged over Queen coffin incident

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

A guard standing by Queen Elizabeth II’s casket in Westminster Hall fainted overnight during the monarch’s lying-in-state.Guards from units including the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division and the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, are rotating around the coffin every 20 minutes. Each guard is on shift for six hours in total.It is not known if the guard suffered any injuries.The BBC suspended its live streaming of Westminster Hall after the incident, which occurred at around 1am.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

85K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy