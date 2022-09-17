Thailand GDP to grow 3%-3.5% this year as tourism rebounds - Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand expects eight million to 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year after reopening the country to visitors, the finance minister said on Saturday.

From January through Friday, the Southeast Asian nation had received 5 million foreign visitors, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a Radio Thailand programme.

The recovery of the vital tourism sector and increased exports should help the economy grow by 3% to 3.5% this year, he said.

Exports are expected to increase 10% this year, boosted by a weak baht, Arkhom said.