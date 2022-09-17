ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Thailand GDP to grow 3%-3.5% this year as tourism rebounds - Finance Minister

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8Heu_0hywG9cc00

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand expects eight million to 10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year after reopening the country to visitors, the finance minister said on Saturday.

From January through Friday, the Southeast Asian nation had received 5 million foreign visitors, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a Radio Thailand programme.

The recovery of the vital tourism sector and increased exports should help the economy grow by 3% to 3.5% this year, he said.

Exports are expected to increase 10% this year, boosted by a weak baht, Arkhom said.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Thailand Expects $64.5 Billion in 2023 Tourism Revenue -Govt Spox

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand expects to earn 2.38 trillion baht ($64.50 billion) in tourism revenue in 2023, a government official said on Monday. The government wants tourism next year to reach 80% of its 2019, pre-pandemic level, as the key growth sector is starting to see a recovery as the pandemic eases, said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.
TRAVEL
CNN

China considers easing entry rules for some foreign tourists

(CNN) — The Chinese government on Monday, September 19, issued draft regulations that aim to bolster tourism along its border and make it easier for some foreigners to enter China. According to a draft policy document released by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday, tour groups organized...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Radio Thailand#Gross Domestic Product#Linus Business#Travel Destinations#Southeast Asian
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka to Present Debt Restructuring, IMF Bailout Plans to Creditors

LONDON (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout. Years of economic mismanagement combined with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Tunisia Hikes Cooking Gas, Fuel Prices in Bid to Cut Subsidies

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia said on Saturday it is raising the price of cooking gas cylinders by 14% and fuel by 3% as part of a plan to reduce energy subsidies, a policy change wanted by the country’s international lenders. The Energy Ministry said the cooking gas price will...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Thailand
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Thanks Nike for Leaving Russia Market

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had spoken to Nike Inc and thanked the U.S. sportswear maker for making what he called the "right decision" to pull out of Russia. "This is an example of how business can play a significant role in protecting humanity and...
BUSINESS
CNBC

India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec

India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges Azerbaijan to Adhere to Ceasefire With Armenia

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in a call on Sunday to keep to a ceasefire agreed with Armenia after violence linked to a dispute over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. "He (Blinken) urged President Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire, disengage military forces,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AOL Corp

Biden makes blunt statement about defending Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue, something sure to anger Beijing. Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Time Out Global

Malaysia is the latest country to launch a ‘digital nomad’ visa

Ever fancied living and working in Malaysia? Living it up in a snazzy Kuala Lumpur high rise, chilling out in a Penang beachside resort or packing up your laptop and heading for the lush Cameron Highlands? Well, here’s your chance. Malaysia is the latest country to launch a ‘digital nomad’ visa for remote workers – and it’ll be one of the most accessible schemes in the world.
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

599K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy