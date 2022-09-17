Rapper Lil Baby cancelled his show in Vancouver claiming tour exhaustion, but new images show him partying hours before the concert. Okay, we’ve all had days where we’ve called out sick from work when all we did was laze around and watch TV. We get it – but we’re pretty sure no one was lining up to see us perform less than 24 hours later, or that our absence would cause a riot. Lil Baby, apparently, did not get the memo.

