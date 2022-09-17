ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

thebrag.com

Are The Temper Trap the Sydney Swans’ Grand Final good luck charm?

After two years away due to COVID-19, the AFL Grand Final is returning to the Melbourne Cricket Ground this weekend. In a cruel twist of fate, no Melbourne team will be in the showpiece occasion, with Geelong and Sydney facing off on Saturday. Sydney last won in 2012, defeating Hawthorn...
SPORTS
thebrag.com

Bluesfest adds four more Australian shows

The touring company for popular music festival Bluesfest has added four more Australian shows due to popular demand. Byron Bay Bluesfest is a five-day event scheduled for Thursday 6th of April through to Monday 10th of April. The festival will feature Cat Empire, Gang of Youths, Xavier Rudd and many more artists.
WORLD
thebrag.com

Tyga announces huge headline Australian tour

Multi-platinum U.S. rapper Tyga has announced his return to Australia for his biggest ever tour of the country. Beginning at Perth’s RAC Arena on December 13th, the ‘It’s Too Loud I Can’t Hear You’ tour will then hit Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below).
WORLD
thebrag.com

Lil Baby caught partying hours before cancelling Vancouver show

Rapper Lil Baby cancelled his show in Vancouver claiming tour exhaustion, but new images show him partying hours before the concert. Okay, we’ve all had days where we’ve called out sick from work when all we did was laze around and watch TV. We get it – but we’re pretty sure no one was lining up to see us perform less than 24 hours later, or that our absence would cause a riot. Lil Baby, apparently, did not get the memo.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

MAFS’ Jackson weighs in on the impact “haters” had on his split with Olivia

MAFS star Jackson has shed some more light on his controversial split with ex-girlfriend Olivia and said that the “haters” weren’t the reason for their breakup. Jackson took to his Instagram stories today to answer some questions from his followers. During the Q&A session, he told a follower that he and Olivia simply “drifted apart”.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed one of her favourite Sydney restaurants

When she’s not killing it in a chess-themed Netflix hit show or anything that Robert Eggers makes, it turns out that Anya Taylor-Joy enjoys dining out at rather fancy restaurants. Currently in Australia filming the hugely-anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, the actress found time to be Vogue...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Get To Know: Punk-influenced rapper on the rise Kirklandd

Kirklandd may not be a name you’re familiar with yet, but it’s a name that may well become inescapable if the momentum the Serbian-Australian artist has been building in the rap scene continues. The Canberra-based artist’s work has garnered appreciation from the likes of T-Pain and seen collaborations with industry heavyweights like Taka Perry (Denzel Curry), Tasker (Rest for the Wicked), and Tanner (Internet Money, Juice Wlrd).
MUSIC

