Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.
KEYT
Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people has pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. Kymoni Davis of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot. According to court records, Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his Dec. 19 sentencing.
KEYT
Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything. But that was the case for tiny Wright County, Missouri, on Wednesday as dignitaries from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the U.S. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau debuted the red granite marker in Hartville, Missouri. Hartville is the county seat and it’s located 14.6 miles from the actual spot. The nation’s population center is calculated every 10 years after the once-a-decade census.
KEYT
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission has initiated the process of reviewing its rules for election observers, an issue that’s drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. Commissioners voted 5-1 on Wednesday to send a scope statement to Gov. Tony Evers laying out their intent to review the ways election observers can interact with people at the polls and what access observers are allowed to have. If approved by the governor, the statement will continue in a lengthy process that could last one to two years before new rules are enacted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54 million
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer and property owners in western Michigan. They say their land and wells were contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals.” The deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of Grand Rapids. The compounds are in a category known as PFAS. They were long used in scores of industrial applications, don’t break down easily and can migrate from soil to groundwater. The class-action lawsuit was filed against 3M and Wolverine Worldwide, a footwear company based in Rockford, Michigan. PFAS were used to make Scotchgard, a 3M waterproofing product used by Wolverine. There is no dispute that decades ago Wolverine regularly dumped chemical-laced sludge in northern Kent County.
KEYT
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series has returned home from the hospital, and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. The family’s lawyer said Tuesday that 12-year-old Easton Oliverson has undergone three brain operations and is now experiencing seizures. He said the boy fell in his sleep on Aug. 15. The lawsuit accuses Little League International and Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport of negligence for using or selling bunk beds without safety railings. A Little League spokesperson declined comment, and the furnituremaker did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Comments / 0