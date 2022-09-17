Read full article on original website
UK's new leader slams Putin, hails queen in debut UN speech
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making “saber-rattling threats” to cover his failed invasion of Ukraine, as she told the United Nations that its founding principles were fracturing because of aggression by authoritarian states. In her debut speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday night, Truss called the war in Ukraine a battle for “our values and the security of the whole world,” and extolled the late Queen Elizabeth II as a symbol of everything the U.N. stands for. Responding to a statement from Putin that he was mobilizing reservists and would use everything at his disposal to protect Russia — an apparent reference to his nuclear arsenal —Truss accused the Russian leader of “desperately trying to justify his catastrophic failures.” “He is doubling down by sending even more reservists to a terrible fate,” she said. “He is desperately trying to claim the mantle of democracy for a regime without human rights or freedoms. And he is making yet more bogus claims and saber-rattling threats.”
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
‘I didn’t want to settle’: Trump says he balked at paying even ‘small amount’ to settle New York tax fraud probe
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday said he rejected an offer to settle the three-year investigation into whether his eponymous real estate company committed massive amounts of tax fraud because paying “even a small amount” would be akin to admitting guilt.“I met with them. I actually thought they wanted to settle but I didn't want to settle because how can you even if I paid a very small amount, you sort of admitting guilt,” said Mr Trump during a Wednesday evening interview on Fox News’ Hannity.The twice-impeached ex-president appeared to cast the blame for what New York State Attorney...
