GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
Save Hundreds on Refurbished Samsung Phones With Prices Starting at $114
If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new. Refurbished Samsung...
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Although Samsung's extensive fall Discover sales event is technically not over yet, by far the greatest deal on the company's best tablet right now comes from Best Buy rather than the manufacturer's official US website. This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered...
The Simpsons Hit and Run Remastered with 100% Redrawn Graphics Nearly Complete, Here’s the Latest Update
Whether it be Unreal Engine 5 or 100% redrawn graphics, there are several ways to update the 2003 hit The Simpsons Hit and Run. El Gato Del Tejado chose the latter and has released an update video showing how his newly remastered mod looks, including both gameplay as well as cutscenes.
Smartphones Supported by Wi-Fi 7 to Launch in 2024
Sources at IC backend houses and inspections cited that Wi-Fi 7 enabled smartphones, which offers faster Wi-Fi connection, may arrive as early as the second half of 2024, according to MacRumors (via DigiTimes). Report Says That Samsung S24 Will Be the First Smartphone to Support Wi-Fi 7. According to Sam...
Apple iPhone 14 durability test leaves its mark on the Sapphire crystal camera lens cover as the device proves incredibly sturdy
Apple iPhone 14 appears to be quite durable while also being slightly easier to repair than its predecessor as revealed by recent drop test and teardown videos. JerryRigEverything, famous for his smartphone durability tests, has now put the iPhone 14 through its paces in his signature scratch, burn, and bend tests.
iPhone 14 review: Apple's curve ball to iPhone upgraders
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's iPhone 14 sits in a spot that has previously been occupied by the prior year's model, which still exists. It's an interesting choice in a still-challenging production and economic environment, as Apple's design decisions have thrown purchasers a curve ball.
Crypto Analyst Makes ‘High Confidence’ Prediction That One Altcoin Rallies in Next Two Weeks – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto strategist is naming one low-cap altcoin that he says could explode in the coming weeks. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as The Crypto Dog tells his 747,200 Twitter followers that he sees GMX (GMX) as his “well-researched and high-confidence play.”. GMX is a...
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max camera issues: Both Pro phones experiencing egregious camera shakes and mechanical noises in third-party apps
Out of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple launched this month, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max pack the most changes compared to their predecessors. For instance, in addition to the ingenious Dynamic Island, both Pro phones come with much improved 48 MP main camera units alongside ultrawide and telephoto shooters. As it turns out, some third-party apps don’t play well with the new cameras.
New PS5 rumored for 2023 release is the console we've been waiting for
Yet another PS5 redesign could be arriving as early as next year, with a pretty formative change in that of a detachable disc drive. It sounds like the most impactful PS5 redesign yet, according to leaker Tom Henderson via his new website, Insider Gaming (opens in new tab). He claims that the upcoming revision is set to launch around September 2023. And Sony is reportedly going to be shaking things up by selling the console with a detachable disc drive that connects via the USB-C port. Henderson says the new PS5 and its disc drive will be able to be bought separately, or bundled together.
Carriers Offering $800 Credits On iPhone 14 Upgrades — But Apple Analyst Says There's A Catch
Apple Inc. AAPL recently released its latest iPhone 14 models and Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said Wednesday that carrier promotions are making the devices more affordable than shoppers may expect in the inflationary environment. Trade-Ins Bullish For Apple: Mohan said major carriers are bundling iPhone financing with telecom...
