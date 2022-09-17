ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
itechpost.com

Smartphones Supported by Wi-Fi 7 to Launch in 2024

Sources at IC backend houses and inspections cited that Wi-Fi 7 enabled smartphones, which offers faster Wi-Fi connection, may arrive as early as the second half of 2024, according to MacRumors (via DigiTimes). Report Says That Samsung S24 Will Be the First Smartphone to Support Wi-Fi 7. According to Sam...
PDF Annotator using Mobisystems PDF Extra

Annotate any PDF documents in seconds, sign, annotate and markup easily with by using a PDF Annotator. A PDF Annotator refers to a software product that is capable of annotating a PDF file. For PDF files annotations are are feature that allows users to modify the document by adding comments, texts, bookmarks & content as well as more advanced annotations inside the document itself.
Google Nest Wifi Pro Leaks – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

A recent online listing of B&H included "Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router." A report from 9to5Google said that the name was probably just "Google Nest Wifi Pro," but the 6E router means that "it is using the latest available connectivity, the Wi-Fi 6E." What's New With the Google Nest...
Great Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Email App

Many of us take the email apps we use for granted and, as a result, are only making the most of their basic functions and tools. Such as the ability to, you know, send and receive emails. However, a closer look at most email apps - and especially the newer...
