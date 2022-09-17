Tiffany Haddish is experiencing professional backlash after being accused of child molestation in late August, alongside her colleague Aries Spears.While the lawsuit was recently withdrawn, the allegations appeared to have done significant damage to her career in a short time, with the Nobody's Fool actress confessing she's lost out on job opportunities."Oh, I lost everything," Haddish candidly claimed after being stopped by paparazzi at the airport. "All my gigs, gone. Everything's gone. I don't have no job, bro."IT'S OVER! TIFFANY HADDISH & COMMON CALL IT QUITS AFTER ONE YEAR: THEY'RE 'TOO BUSY FOR A SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP'As OK! previously reported, the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 46 MINUTES AGO