To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Joe Alexander Jr., 59, of no fixed abode was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Aziz Sultan of Fort Worth, Texas, was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 at the exit ramp at the 106 mile marker. He attempted to pull onto the shoulder, and the semi-tractor trailer he was driving overturned into the ditch. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO