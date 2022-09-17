Read full article on original website
Becky Kehoe of Winterset
Becky Kehoe, 73, of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 11:30 a.m.
Perry harriers pay visit to ADM Invite
ADEL, IA — The entire retinue to Perry cross country runners were in action Monday as ADM hosted varsity/junior varsity/middle school races for both boys and girls. ADM won the girls varsity race with 45 points, with Perry ninth of 10 at 207. A total of 65 runners took part, with ADM senior Geneva Timmerman winning in 18 minutes, 45.4 seconds while standout Woodward-Granger freshman Eva Fleshner, ranked sixth in 1A, was second in 19:38.3.
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
Homecoming court at Panorama revealed
PANORA, IA — The five candidates for Homecoming queen and five possibilities for king at Panorama have been announced. Willow Buttler, Kaidyn Dencklau, Kylie Doran, Justice Sheeder, and Kiera Simmons are the quintet vying for queen honors, Denver Davis, Braedon Draper, Dane Kemble, Austin Stewart, and Thomas VanMeer are among the group from which the king will be selected.
Community celebrates expansion of Progressive Foundry
The long-anticipated completion of the expansion of the Progressive Foundry in Perry was marked Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for interested community members. In the three years since the Perry City Council voted to vacate the block of Second Street between Bateman and Rawson streets, the...
Ribbon cutting marks finish line of Perry Middle School odyssey
A crowd of students, faculty, staff and Perry Chamber of Commerce members gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the official unveiling of the Perry Middle School, where a $5.7 million makeover brought improvements — from the new front office at the school’s west entrance to the STEM lab at the far eastern extremity.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 21
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Joe Alexander Jr., 59, of no fixed abode was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Aziz Sultan of Fort Worth, Texas, was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 at the exit ramp at the 106 mile marker. He attempted to pull onto the shoulder, and the semi-tractor trailer he was driving overturned into the ditch. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
Hawk cross country teams compete at Adel Monday
ADEL, IA — Hillcrest Country Club was the site for a full-blown cross country co-ed invite Monday, with ADM hosting races at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school level. ADM won the girls varsity race at 45, with Woodward-Granger fourth among 10 teams. Tiger senior Geneva Timmerman won,...
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
Perry Fareway donates bottled water to Minburnites under boil order
Xenia water customers in Minburn, still laboring under a boil order issued Sunday, received a little relief Tuesday afternoon when the Perry Fareway delivered 2,000 units of bottled water to the city for free distribution. Fareway Manager Travis Landgrebe and Meat Department Manager Brandon Callahan delivered the donated water to...
Open burning of yard waste to run October 31 to November 20
The Perry City Council devoted about one-third of Monday night’s 90-minute meeting to a vigorous discussion of the annual open-burning season. After weighing the arguments and the options, the council voted four to one to allow the usual three-week window for fall burning from Monday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 20.
Powerhouse Van Meter too much for Panorama
PANORA, IA — Ranked either number one or two — depending upon your poll of preference — io Class 1A, defending state champion Van Meter simply overwhelmed an already-undermanned Panorama team, 69-3, in district 7 action Friday. “Van Meter is one of the best teams in the...
Adel Police Report September 12-18
Christina Evelyn Hillgren, 39, of 29456 Old Portland Rd., #91, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 6. Damages were estimated at $100. Rebekahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 2121 Greene St., #A11, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. Alberto...
W-G spikes Interstate-35 in WCC play
WOODWARD, IA — Woodward-Granger posted a 3-0 sweep over visiting Intersetate-35 in conference action Tuesday. The Hawks (4-11, 2-2) won behind scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 28-26, with the Roadrunners falling to 1-15, 0-4 with the loss. The hosts honored seniors Tian Turner, Grace Deputy, Emma Klocke, Audrey Simmons,...
Perry coach reflects on Homecoming victory
It did not take long for third-year Perry football head coach Bryce Pierce to nail down his greatest source of joy after Friday’s 27-21 Homecoming win over Des Moines Hoover. “The seniors,” Pierce said. “This means so much to me to see the seniors finally get that win. They...
W-G volleyballers play in Ballard tourney
HUXLEY, IA — Woodward-Granger struggled to collect victories at the Ballard tourney Saturday, with the Hawk netters dropping all four of their matches by 2-0 margins. W-G (3-11) fell to Pella (21-11, 21-18), Grand View Christian (21-13, 21-13), North Polk (21-17, 21-9), and Ballard (21-12, 21-17). Anna Weaver’s 26...
