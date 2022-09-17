ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU and their opponents in the updated CBS Sports 131

Clemson - No. 7, same as last week. NC State - No. 13, up three spots from the prior week. Florida - No. 25, down five spots from the prior week. The Hurricanes were among the biggest movers of the week: The Hurricanes played tough at Texas A&M, but a high ranking for the Hurricanes is tougher to argue with the only wins coming against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. This is still a quality team, as our voters are keeping them in the top 30, but an adjustment was coming after the loss in College Station, Texas.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville

Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
