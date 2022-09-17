Clemson - No. 7, same as last week. NC State - No. 13, up three spots from the prior week. Florida - No. 25, down five spots from the prior week. The Hurricanes were among the biggest movers of the week: The Hurricanes played tough at Texas A&M, but a high ranking for the Hurricanes is tougher to argue with the only wins coming against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. This is still a quality team, as our voters are keeping them in the top 30, but an adjustment was coming after the loss in College Station, Texas.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO