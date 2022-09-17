If one has a pit bull, one might be liable for the damage it causes, as it may bite someone or dig a hole in someone’s yard. One should have an insurance policy if they own a large dog, as it provides excellent coverage against these situations. Some insurers might deny insurance coverage to pit bull owners but others might offer coverage with specific restrictions. The liability portion of a renters or homeowners policy covers such claims, as we know that dogs can cause expensive problems.

PETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO