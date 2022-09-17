Read full article on original website
Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX
Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
Texas' iconic Black's BBQ chain illegally let managers keep $230,000 in worker tips, feds say
The order affects 274 workers at Black's, which operates restaurants in Austin, New Braunfels, Lockhart and San Marcos.
Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor Open in Georgetown, TX
Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Tracy, Darla and Britton Maxwell, the business offers an eclectic mix of entirely handcrafted furniture imported from various countries across the world. “[We want to] to fulfill the desire of accomplishing happiness and wholeness for myself...
Central Texas barbecue restaurant fined $230K in back wages for 274 workers
Black's Barbecue was awarding tips to managers, a violation of federal law.
A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map
TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In San Marcos (Texas)
San Marcos, nicknamed San Marvelous, is the seat of Hays County and a beautiful small city that’s welcoming, modern, and steeped with history and culture. With many endangered species inhabiting its waterways and natural habitats, public art installations, and enticing shopping opportunities, this is a great tourist hotspot with many unique, one-of-a-kind sites to explore.
Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX
We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming reality
The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming a reality in Austin, where Tesla is deploying solar roofs and Powerwall in a brand-new development. Last year, Tesla signed a breakthrough deal to deploy solar roofs and Powerwalls on a “large scale” in a new community in Austin, Texas. The project is in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and Dacra, where they are offering Tesla Solar Roofs and Powerwalls as packages on brand new houses in a new 12,000-home development project called Easton Park.
Hill Country Boat & RV Storage Open in Georgetown, TX
Hill Country Boat & RV Storage is open in Georgetown, TX!. Located at 6200 N IH-35, the new facility specializes in RV and boat storage. “Hill Country Boat & RV Storage is locally owned and operated, and we, too, have a passion for enjoying the outdoors,” the company told Hello Georgetown. “The property has been constructed to provide the easiest access in and out of the units. With wide drive aisles and angled, pull-through canopy units, parking your RV or boat has never been easier! In addition, we have taken steps to ensure your property is protected. Our facility has 24/7 video surveillance with over 75 cameras for maximum security and visibility and is fully fenced. It has a secured gate that requires a unique code for both entry and exit, and we provide security service during nighttime hours to provide that extra layer of protection and peace of mind.”
A roundabout could cause a shake up of businesses in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A new roundabout and road diversion could shake up a large project that would provide resources for a lot of people in Dripping Springs. Hays County commissioners have approved a roundabout south of Ranch Road 12 and RM 150. According to the project’s website, this plan was vetted for years and is supposed to reduce speeds and crashes.
Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5
District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
Tesla rival Rivian opens North Austin service center for its stylish trucks
A new service center from electric truck company Rivian has come to North Austin, near the Crestview neighborhood. The center comes not long after it was revealed that its competitor, Tesla, will be opening its fourth Austin showroom in the northeast, near the intersection of 290 and 183. Rivian's service center is close by at 622 Morrow St.
Pflugerville utility rate increases go into effect next month
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — New utility rates for Pflugerville residents will go into effect on Oct. 1, impacting most users. According to the City, the increased rates cover the cost of maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure, the cost of delivering water to homes, system resiliency and more. Residents with a...
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
UPDATE: Tesla adds 500k square feet to Gigafactory Texas for ‘ecological paradise’
Update: Elon Musk told Teslarati the expansion plans will accommodate Tesla Giga Texas’s “ecological paradise.” Headline and paragraphs have been revised and updated to reflect accuracy based on Musk’s details. Tesla has revised its application for Giga Texas to reveal a potential 500,000 square foot expansion...
Major Airline Adds Highly Anticipated Nonstop Route Out Of Texas
The route takes off in January 2023.
‘Completely absurd’: Student organization to challenge I-35 expansion to 20 lanes
UT students and faculty are organizing to resist the potential expansion of Interstate 35 from 12 to 20 lanes. Rethink35 is a new student organization aiming to call attention to the adverse environmental, financial and health effects they say accompany the proposed highway expansion. Instead of expansion, the group advocates for transforming downtown I-35 to a “green boulevard” with wide sidewalks, bus and bike lanes, said Miriam Schoenfield, an associate professor of philosophy.
Pflugerville utility rates to increase in October
The average Pflugerville resident can expect to pay $21 more for water and wastewater beginning in October. (Courtesy Unsplash) New utility rates will go into effect for Pflugerville residents Oct. 1, resulting in a higher bill for most users. For users with a standard 5/8-inch meter, the base monthly charge...
