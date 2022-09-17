Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
Pizza Marketplace
PizzaForno expands in Texas
Automated pizza brand PizzaForno will expand in the Houston area with two fully operational units, one in downtown Houston and the other in Galveston's Tiki Island, according to a press release. Master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson will add the two units to two they already operated, one in...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Is Synthetic Oil Really Better than Conventional Oil?
Among the great debates, you have Pepsi vs. Coke, hot vs. cold, Hatfield vs. McCoy, and conventional vs. synthetic oil. While the latest may not rank as one of the most hotly contested rivalries, it’s more important than them all. Simply put, it’s paramount for you to know which type of fluid you should use in your oil change.
Houston Get Ready To Join Us Under The Big Top
PRE-SALE TICKETS FOR ADULTS AND KIDS ARE $10 ONLINE ONLY.
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
realtynewsreport.com
EOG Signs Huge Lease in Downtown Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) —EOG Resources, one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, has extended its 375,000-SF lease at Heritage Plaza, a distinctive landmark in downtown Houston. An unmistakable standout in Houston skyline photos, the Class A...
Click2Houston.com
Ready to scare your pants off this Halloween? 7 haunted houses in the Houston area to enter at your own risk this season
HOUSTON – It’s officially that time of year. A chill is slowly -- ever so slowly -- is settling over the city of Houston, and with it, your favorite fear-mongering locales are preparing to welcome you, brave citizens, into their cold, undead arms. Most haunted houses are gearing...
fox26houston.com
Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location
Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23 to 25, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
kurv.com
Report Ranks Houston Among World’s Best Cities
An annual report lists Houston as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit. The Best Cities Report from Resonance Consultancy, a global group of industrial advisors, rank the top urban destinations based on two-dozen criteria. The 2022 report ranks Houston number-11 among 100 cities listed....
fox26houston.com
Texas Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway Rules
Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KRIV ("Sponsor") and the Texas Renaissance Festival, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Panr
7722 Yucca Field Dr
Home For Rent In TX: Cypress 77433 – Yucca Field 3BR - This is a 2-bath 3-bedroom home. It's in the Far West area of Cypress city in the Cypress South market area. It's a 1-storey single-family in Yaupon Ranch subdivision. It belongs to Cypress-Fairbanks school district in 77433 zip. The home has beautiful wooden floors. There are a couple of restaurants and shopping places as well as some recreational establishments within a mile away. Come see for yourself then grab it while you still can!
VIDEO: Forklift drags down power line in Houston's Warehouse District
HOUSTON — A forklift got caught in a power line in Houston's Warehouse District Wednesday morning, knocking out power for the area and creating a dangerous mess. KHOU 11 obtained security video from local business owner Wayne Wilden showing the moment the forklift pulled down the line around 8 a.m. The forklift pulled down a pole and two transformers.
Cities of League City, Webster make progress on transportation projects
Read down below to see when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding the projects. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The cities of League City and Webster have made progress on multiple transportation projects. Read down below to see when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding the projects.
Fort Bend Star
New affordable housing complex open in Richmond
More than five years since Hurricane Harvey struck the region in 2017, flooding structures across Fort Bend County, state and local officials last week celebrated the opening of a $17.6 million apartment complex meant to help replace some of the low-income housing lost during that storm. The Huntington at Richmond...
spacecityweather.com
Houston to sizzle this week, and tracking a new tropical system headed to the Caribbean Sea
Good morning. Houston has one more week of exceptionally hot September weather before the pattern should change, with an increasing likelihood of a decent front pushing into the region. In this post we’ll also discuss the potential for a tropical system to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.
mocomotive.com
Thousands of homes are coming to Montgomery County. See the 5 biggest developments
Residential development in and around Conroe is continuing with dozens of new subdivisions under construction. Here’s a look at a few of those housing projects. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Thousands-of-homes-are-coming-to-Montgomery-17452103.php.
defendernetwork.com
Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’
Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
cw39.com
Donate blood, get into Texas Renaissance Festival for FREE
HOUSTON (CW39) The offer is simple. When you donate blood from September 12-30 through the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, you’ll receive a free ticket to the Texas Renaissance Festival. “It’s just a way for us to thank you for coming in and donating blood,” blood center public relations...
