momcollective.com

RGV Pumpkin Patch Guide – 2022

The RGV has so many choices when it comes to fall fun at the pumpkin patch! From Brownsville to Rio Grande City, we have all the details about times, pricing, activities, and more!. Big Red’s Ranch (San Benito) Online:. Website or. Address: Citrus Ranch Blvd., San Benito. Dates of...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

UT Health RGV expands healthcare in South Texas

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Cancer and Surgery Center is coming to McAllen. It will be located on the south side of Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads within the 495 Commerce Center development. The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved $145,723,402 for the center.  The funding will be provided from […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV announces pop-ups in Alton and Harlingen

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV announced they will have two separate off-site mobile pop-up produce distributions on Wednesday, Sept. 21 The food bank said the first distribution will take place at the Alton Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The second will take place […]
HARLINGEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.

Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Franz’s term as chair of McAllen Chamber of Commerce comes to an end

MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen business leader Annette Franz’s term as chairwoman of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce is about to come to a close. The incoming chairman will be Stephan Wingert, publisher of The Monitor newspaper. During the past year, Franz has overseen the arrival of a new...
MCALLEN, TX
anjournal.com

San Juan police chief discounts union survey

San Juan Police Chief Ruben Morin may soon be fighting to save his job, if indeed the city commission decides that complaints from inside the cop shop are worthy of his dismissal. “I hope not,” Morin said during a Tuesday interview. “I have a lot of things I’d still like...
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two more lose battle against COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported two COVID-19-related deaths between Friday and Monday. According to a release sent by the county, the deceased consisted of a man in his 60s from Mission and a man in his 70s from Donna. One of the deceased was reported to not be […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo Road to be closed until Oct. 21

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has begun rehabilitating Alamo Road, causing road closures. For the next four weeks, FM 907 or Alamo Road will be blocked off between Dicker Road and US 281 Military Highway due to reconstruction. The roadway will be inaccessible to both northbound and southbound traffic. Roadwork is […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco resident upset over lack of neighborhood upkeep

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco resident said she is upset with the lack of upkeep from the city of Weslaco in her neighborhood. She specifically complained about trash pile-up, the skeleton of a previously torn-down house, and the overgrown grass in certain areas. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said when the […]
WESLACO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz

McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
ALAMO, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Young migrant siblings abandoned near port of entry

LA GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents working near La Grulla encountered a group of migrants, including two young brothers. At 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, agents found a group of 18 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba. Of the 18 migrants, eight were unaccompanied minors. The two brothers, age 2 […]
LA GRULLA, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

