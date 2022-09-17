Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
RGV Pumpkin Patch Guide – 2022
The RGV has so many choices when it comes to fall fun at the pumpkin patch! From Brownsville to Rio Grande City, we have all the details about times, pricing, activities, and more!. Big Red’s Ranch (San Benito) Online:. Website or. Address: Citrus Ranch Blvd., San Benito. Dates of...
UT Health RGV expands healthcare in South Texas
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Cancer and Surgery Center is coming to McAllen. It will be located on the south side of Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads within the 495 Commerce Center development. The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved $145,723,402 for the center. The funding will be provided from […]
Food Bank RGV announces pop-ups in Alton and Harlingen
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV announced they will have two separate off-site mobile pop-up produce distributions on Wednesday, Sept. 21 The food bank said the first distribution will take place at the Alton Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The second will take place […]
dallasexpress.com
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
Tropical Texas Behavioral Health receives $1M from US Department HHS
EDINBURG, Texas — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Tropical Texas Behavioral Health $1 million. A media release said the funds are for mental health and substance abuse services. “Our agency is extremely pleased to learn of this award, as it will make a big impact on our ability to provide fully […]
riograndeguardian.com
Franz’s term as chair of McAllen Chamber of Commerce comes to an end
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen business leader Annette Franz’s term as chairwoman of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce is about to come to a close. The incoming chairman will be Stephan Wingert, publisher of The Monitor newspaper. During the past year, Franz has overseen the arrival of a new...
anjournal.com
San Juan police chief discounts union survey
San Juan Police Chief Ruben Morin may soon be fighting to save his job, if indeed the city commission decides that complaints from inside the cop shop are worthy of his dismissal. “I hope not,” Morin said during a Tuesday interview. “I have a lot of things I’d still like...
Two more lose battle against COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported two COVID-19-related deaths between Friday and Monday. According to a release sent by the county, the deceased consisted of a man in his 60s from Mission and a man in his 70s from Donna. One of the deceased was reported to not be […]
Alamo Road to be closed until Oct. 21
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has begun rehabilitating Alamo Road, causing road closures. For the next four weeks, FM 907 or Alamo Road will be blocked off between Dicker Road and US 281 Military Highway due to reconstruction. The roadway will be inaccessible to both northbound and southbound traffic. Roadwork is […]
Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
Weslaco resident upset over lack of neighborhood upkeep
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco resident said she is upset with the lack of upkeep from the city of Weslaco in her neighborhood. She specifically complained about trash pile-up, the skeleton of a previously torn-down house, and the overgrown grass in certain areas. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said when the […]
Rio Grande City commission places city secretary on administrative leave
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City commission unanimously voted to place city secretary Melissa Garza on administrative leave without pay during a special meeting held earlier today. The decision comes after a Facebook post from the city on Friday, which publicized the agenda for the special meeting. The agenda stated the […]
riograndeguardian.com
Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz
McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
Harlingen resident claims $20M Texas Lottery scratch ticket
A Harlingen resident claimed a $20 million ticket in a scratch ticket game, said the Texas Lottery on Wednesday.
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Young migrant siblings abandoned near port of entry
LA GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents working near La Grulla encountered a group of migrants, including two young brothers. At 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, agents found a group of 18 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba. Of the 18 migrants, eight were unaccompanied minors. The two brothers, age 2 […]
borderreport.com
Traditional sweets: Brownsville bakery builds bonds with border community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Having coffee and sweet bread — un cafecito con pan dulce in the morning — is a staple in the Hispanic culture, and that’s why the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas is home to countless bakeries or panaderias. At De Ayala...
KRGV
Harlingen Police Department operation aims to lower injuries, deaths at railroad crossings
Every three hours in the U.S., a person or a car is hit by a train, and Operation Clear Track aims to reduce that number. The Harlingen Police Department partnered up with multiple organizations for Operation Clear Track. Officers were at railroad crossings Tuesday looking for drivers trying to beat the train out at railroads crossings.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
