Four mariners were rescued 180 nautical miles off Hawai‘i Island after their sailing vessel became disabled after its rudder was damaged. At 9:04 a.m., Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu was alerted by the Shyska crew to their situation. The crew reported they were in good health with emergency supplies for several days and the vessel’s sails had been battered in a recent storm while their engine was inoperable, according to a press release from USCG this morning.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO