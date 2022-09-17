ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 12

certifiedartroom
5d ago

The scientists are not so smart. The corrupt state. TMT stop it. Build a module put it on the space station. Why on a mountain? The work only benefits are few. The money spent helps the off islanders not the locals who could benefit but don't. The money spent on the island is small. You have no shame in taking advantage of the Hawaiians. You have no class.

mamo k
5d ago

No TMT the division in our community is terrible. No need, fix the ones there, take down the ones not operable

