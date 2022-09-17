Read full article on original website
Spikeymike350
4d ago
because people are fleeing California like rats on a sinking ship and Nevada is the closest life boat to escape too. to bad it's turning blue and becoming another failure just like Cali.
Reply(1)
8
Kym
4d ago
It won’t be the fastest growing when everyone leaves because no one can afford to live here anymore. The income isn’t matching the cost of living. Might as well just make California and Nevada both into California.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
Reno-Sparks median home price falls for 3rd straight month amid cooling real estate market
The median sale price for existing homes in Reno-Sparks fell for the third straight month as the residential real estate market continues to normalize from its record highs. The combined median price for an existing single-family home in Reno and Sparks in August fell to $565,686, a decrease of 1.5% from July. Unit...
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow a hub for shared Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
KOLO TV Reno
New visitor center to be built in Carson City as part of bid to boost local tourism
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Millions in funding for Nevada’s outdoor and recreation industries has been secured by state Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto. The funding will total $5.6 million; $3.6 million of which will go to building outdoor recreation visitor centers in Boulder City and Carson...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe Ace Hardware remodeling through October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Ace Hardware (formerly known as Menegon’s Ace Hardware) is remodeling through the months of September and October. The remodel will be making room for thousands of new products and changes to the layout. New products will range across all departments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mcindependentnews.com
New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno
In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
nnbw.com
Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told
Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
KDWN
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Nevada had objected to a plan under former President Donald Trump’s administration to ship plutonium to Nevada. The U.S. Department of Energy shipped a half metric ton of the material to a site north of Las Vegas but kept it secret for national security reasons. The federal government ultimately agreed to remove it. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it’s now at a site in New Mexico.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday afternoon. The Authorities stated that heavy rainfall might be the reason after a trash truck overturned and crashed. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries following the crash. The identity of the driver was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
Documentary on 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche coming to Sparks, Carson City
A new documentary looking back at the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche that killed seven people is showing Thursday night in Sparks and Carson City. An early screening of "BURIED" will show at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday at Galaxy Theaters’ Sparks and Carson City locations. It will continue showing at the theaters through Sept. 29. ...
Nevada Appeal
Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act
They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races
Palm Springs Air Museum officials are speaking out after witnessing a plane crash during an air race in Reno, Nevada on Sunday. Aaron Hogue, 61, was killed during the air race. Investigators are looking into the cause of that deadly plane crash. “It just literally flew into the ground,” said Fred Bell, managing director of the Air The post Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races appeared first on KESQ.
Nevada Appeal
Western Nevada College program rated 9th in U.S.
A higher education consulting organization has recognized Western Nevada College’s online Graphic Design Certificate Program among the top 10 in the United States. Successful Student Navigating Education ranked WNC ninth in the country among online Graphic Design Certificate programs. “I strive to ensure the curriculum remains current and relevant,”...
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sparks, NV USA
I was pulling into the parking lot early Saturday morning where I work. I usually park on the east side of the building which is a little bit of a walk to my place I’d business. Today, however, I decided to park on the north side which is right near the entrance. As I pulled into the space I noticed a heart hanging off a tall branch of a bush. I got out of my car and collected my belongings and then went to see what the heart was. I pulled it off the branch and walked into the building and immediately looked up the website! Instantly I felt a sense of peace and joy come over me once I read what it was all about! I’ve dealt with a lot of anxiety over the past few months and I truly believe that I was meant to park in front of this heart today and find it. To whoever placed that quilted heart on that bush I thank you. You don’t know what it means to me mean.
Record-Courier
Chilly last day of summer in forecast
In the last two weeks, Carson Valley went from record high temperatures around 100 to 10-20 degrees below average. Wednesday’s low temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in Minden and may be colder in parts of Carson Valley as residents scramble to protect sensitive plants on the last night of summer.
Comments / 10