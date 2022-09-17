ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 5 days ago
Caliber 357
4d ago

Simple NO WATER, no people. Most people know that, except the city leaders, this water problem didn't start overnight its been happening for years. One word will sum it up "GREED".

Christine Kauppinen
4d ago

The biggest idiot on the planet 🌏earth 🌍wrote this article.OK. You can just tell us where we are going to get water 💧....

