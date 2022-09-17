Las Vegas, NV Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Read full article on original website
Caliber 357
4d ago
Simple NO WATER, no people. Most people know that, except the city leaders, this water problem didn't start overnight its been happening for years. One word will sum it up "GREED".
Reply
6
Christine Kauppinen
4d ago
The biggest idiot on the planet 🌏earth 🌍wrote this article.OK. You can just tell us where we are going to get water 💧....
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas approves licensing deal to build viewing deck near The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has approved a licensing deal with the goal of building a new viewing deck for the city's arches on Las Vegas Boulevard. City council members voted in favor of an agreement with The STRAT to acquire land needed for building a pedestrian deck near the casino resort.
Boulder City to retrofit city lights in ‘dark skies’ quest
A $1.9 million lighting retrofit project set to begin in 2023 is part of Boulder City's plan to achieve Dark Skies Community Certification
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ground breaks for North Las Vegas Latino-First hotel and casino
Ground officially broke Tuesday on the nation’s first Latino-first hotel and casino. According to the owners of Lucky Club Hotel and Casino, this project is to meet the needs and interests of North Las Vegas’ high-density Latino population.
Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip Get Ready for Huge Cannabis Rule Change
Nevada has legal marijuana consumption and the city of Las Vegas has a number of dispensaries including some located just off the famed Las Vegas Strip. As a tourist, however, you can visit Planet 13 (PLNHF) , MedMen, or another dispensary near the Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , and other major resorts on the Strip and make a purchase, but you can't legally smoke cannabis in your hotel room.
KITV.com
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
The flavors of South America in Las Vegas
Living in the U.S. provides opportunities for many Latinos working to achieve the American dream. But many miss the food from their native countries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash on southbound US 95 before Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 is caused some traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was blocking lanes before Cheyenne Road.
North Las Vegas to have 380 new rental units from 'North Park Living'
The new community is called "North Park Living," and it is going to be located at 4100 Scott Robinson Boulevard.
$2 million in legal fees for Badlands golf course fight on council agenda
Legal fees continue to pile up for taxpayers as the City of Las Vegas fights developers over the former Badlands golf course.
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny homes for seniors proposed for a Las Vegas affordable housing community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is reviewing a proposal to incorporate tiny homes into an affordable housing community, meant to help those with lower incomes and seniors afford to live in the Las Vegas Valley. The proposal for 276 units is at the corner of...
‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive
In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Popular Las Vegas Strip Venue Won't Reopen (Something New Coming)
With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
Republican National Committee sues Clark County over poll worker information
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Clark County, its election department and the county registrar to release poll worker information they said is being withheld.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Knight Time’ hockey-themed bar to open at Las Vegas-area hotel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new hockey-themed bar will open at a Henderson hotel in early October. M Resort, a partner with the Henderson Silver Knights, will open the new Knight Time Hockey Bar on Oct. 5. The bar will honor the local teams. It takes over the previous 32° Draft Bar space.
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
Court names lawyers for official in Vegas reporter killing
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A local elected official got court-appointed attorneys during his arraignment on Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, stood in court...
Comments / 13