High school football: North Hall dominates East Hall to shake off slow start to the season

North Hall's Ajay Jones (22) runs for a long second-quarter touchdown against East Hall on Sept. 16, 2022 in Gainesville. - photo by Bill Murphy

North Hall got rid of the cobwebs from a slow start to the season in a major way Friday.

The Trojans (1-3, 1-1 Region 8-4A) scored five touchdowns in the first half en route to a 69-0 win against East Hall at Vikings Stadium.

It marked their biggest margin of victory since 2018.

Leading by three touchdowns, junior running back Ajay Jones took it 52 yards for a touchdown on a throw from quarterback Tanner Marsh late in the second quarter to put the game away.

Shortly before the half, Tate Ruth scored on a 32-yard throw from Marsh.

Marsh also had two rushing scores in the first half, finding the end zone from 8 and 12 yards in the second quarter.

Ruth got the scoring started with a 5-yard run early in the first quarter for North Hall.

Jones had a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Trojans.

Hunter Riley had two touchdown runs and a game-high 94 rushing yards.

Marsh completed 10 of 15 throws for 192 yards.

Despite the loss, the Vikings (2-2, 0-2) were thrilled to have sophomore Caden Crocker back in the stadium after experiencing a seizure during the game against Chestatee on Sept. 9 that required a five-day stay at Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta.

He served as one of East Hall's team captains this week before leaving with his family.

Crocker is expected to make a full recovery, but will not play football again this season.

Up next, North Hall hosts Cherokee Bluff on Sept. 23 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium. East Hall visits Cedar Shoals on Sept. 23 in Athens.

Friday’s scores

Gainesville 55, Apalachee 6

Cherokee Bluff 42, Chestatee 21

North Hall 69, East Hall 0

Union County 47, West Hall 7

Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20

East Forsyth 42, Johnson 0

Georgia Military 54, Riverside Military 12

BYE: Lakeview Academy