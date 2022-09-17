ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

High school football: North Hall dominates East Hall to shake off slow start to the season

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xttu_0hyvuG4h00
North Hall's Ajay Jones (22) runs for a long second-quarter touchdown against East Hall on Sept. 16, 2022 in Gainesville. - photo by Bill Murphy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vH6r_0hyvuG4h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dq8zh_0hyvuG4h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilPkg_0hyvuG4h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QbqA_0hyvuG4h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TeLfL_0hyvuG4h00

North Hall got rid of the cobwebs from a slow start to the season in a major way Friday.

The Trojans (1-3, 1-1 Region 8-4A) scored five touchdowns in the first half en route to a 69-0 win against East Hall at Vikings Stadium.

It marked their biggest margin of victory since 2018.

Leading by three touchdowns, junior running back Ajay Jones took it 52 yards for a touchdown on a throw from quarterback Tanner Marsh late in the second quarter to put the game away.

Shortly before the half, Tate Ruth scored on a 32-yard throw from Marsh.

Marsh also had two rushing scores in the first half, finding the end zone from 8 and 12 yards in the second quarter.

Ruth got the scoring started with a 5-yard run early in the first quarter for North Hall.

Jones had a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Trojans.

Hunter Riley had two touchdown runs and a game-high 94 rushing yards.

Marsh completed 10 of 15 throws for 192 yards.

Despite the loss, the Vikings (2-2, 0-2) were thrilled to have sophomore Caden Crocker back in the stadium after experiencing a seizure during the game against Chestatee on Sept. 9 that required a five-day stay at Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta.

He served as one of East Hall's team captains this week before leaving with his family.

Crocker is expected to make a full recovery, but will not play football again this season.

Up next, North Hall hosts Cherokee Bluff on Sept. 23 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium. East Hall visits Cedar Shoals on Sept. 23 in Athens.

Friday’s scores

Gainesville 55, Apalachee 6

Cherokee Bluff 42, Chestatee 21

North Hall 69, East Hall 0

Union County 47, West Hall 7

Lambert 43, Flowery Branch 20

East Forsyth 42, Johnson 0

Georgia Military 54, Riverside Military 12

BYE: Lakeview Academy

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe

It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles

Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, GA
Sports
City
Flowery Branch, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Tate, GA
State
Georgia State
Gainesville, GA
Football
Gainesville, GA
Education
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are the New Alabama

ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has seen enough of Kirby Smart’s No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. “In many ways Georgia is the new Alabama,” Finebaum proclaimed Sunday. The Bulldogs took out South Carolina 48-7 in Columbia. Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 at home. Georgia jumped Bama Sunday to be the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Marsh
Red and Black

Q&A: Cafe Racer owner Chris Hart talks expanding

Located only 10 minutes outside of Athens, Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts has become a local favorite since opening in 2018. Cafe Racer currently serves its menu out of a trailer-style building in Oglethorpe County and a full-service food truck, but the business is bringing its famous coffee and doughnuts to West Broad Street at a bigger, permanent building soon.
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property

ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
ATHENS, GA
weisradio.com

High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash

On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Chestatee#Children#Scottish Rite Hospital
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
Red and Black

5 things you may have missed this week

Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank. On Sept. 13, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department in a work session. Representatives presented project plans for the development of a new library and updates on the progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The CEO of the food bank said the organization's purpose is to end food insecurity in their communities.
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Flashback: The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre on Sunday. The aim is to bring 5,000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants...
ATLANTA, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
168
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy