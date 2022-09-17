The first two seasons of ABC’s Big Sky were a who’s who of established character actors who were essential in rounding out a stellar cast on the private eye show set in the scenic mountains of Montana. The first season featured supporting actors like Brian Geraghty, John Carroll Lynch, Valerie Mahaffey, Brooke Smith, and Michelle Forbes, who all belong to that class of “where do I know them from?!” actors who turn up and you can’t always remember where you know them from. There was also a brief cameo from Ryan Phillippe in the first season, though he was only around for a short time his presence lingered throughout the season. In season two, actors Logan Marshall-Green, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Janina Gavankar joined the cast.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO