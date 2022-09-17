Read full article on original website
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’: Which Actors Are Still Alive?
Here's a look at the cast of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and if any of the top-billed actors are still alive today.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Popculture
'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
The Conners' Stars On Jackie And Neville In Season 5, And How The Original Plans For Their Relationship Changed
The Conners' Laurie Metcalf and Nat Faxon talked to CinemaBlend about Jackie and Neville's future, and how this wasn't always the plan for their relationship.
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
‘Hawa’ Review: A Big-Hearted Contemporary Fable About a Unique Parisian Kid’s Life-Affirming Quest
A bold celebration of taking up space in places you’re told you don’t belong, “Hawa” is a crowd-pleasing fable with a fluffy heart, fierce spirit and disarming sense of humor. These qualities also define the titular heroine of Maïmouna Doucouré’s lovely sophomore feature, co-written by Doucouré, Alain-Michel Blanc, Zangro and David Elkaim. Hawa is both sensitive and fearless while she roams the streets of Paris on a life-defining quest with her dependable scooter and unapologetic blonde afro, seeing the world through her idiosyncratic coke-bottle glasses as she earns the help and goodwill of a parade of strangers. Don’t be alarmed by...
Say goodbye to the 'tiger mom'. Welcome to the school of jellyfish parenting | Emma Brockes
We talk about identifying our children’s ‘passions’, yet it’s really all about early investments in human capital. Time to change tack, says Guardian columnist Emma Brockes
Tell Me Lies Star Jackson White Talks Working with Mom Katey Sagal
The actor's real-life mom also plays his mother on the Hulu series, admitting it was more "challenging" than he expected. The show's executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer also opens up about how Sagal wound up on the series.
Retta To Star In ‘Murder By The Book’ Drama From Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs Set At NBC As Put Pilot In ‘Good Girls’ Reunion
EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls star Retta and the series’ creator/executive producer/co-showrunner Jenna Bans and executive producer/co-showrunner Bill Krebs are re-teaming for Murder By the Book, a new NBC hourlong crime drama, which has received a put pilot commitment by NBC. The project comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Bans and Krebs are under overall deals, and also stems from Retta’s talent holding deal with NBCUniversal TV & Streaming. Written and executive produced by frequent collaborators Bans and Krebs, and executive produced by Retta, Murder By the Book follows a big-city Instafamous book reviewer (Retta) who takes a page out...
Bradley Whitford Joins AMC Series ‘Parish’ As Recurring
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Bradley Whitford has signed on for a key recurring role in Parish (fka The Driver), AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. Production is currently underway in New Orleans. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Gracián “Gray” Parish, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. Whitford plays Anton, the charming and intelligent face...
What to Expect When Criminal Minds: Evolution Premieres This Fall
Watch: "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone. There's yet another item to add to the list of things we're grateful for this Thanksgiving. On Sept. 21, Paramount+ announced the first two episodes of the Criminal Minds spin-off Criminal Minds: Evolution will debut on the streaming platform Nov. 24, a.k.a. Thanksgiving Day. The remaining episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.
'Abbott Elementary' season 2 premieres September 21 — here's how to stream the Emmy-winning sitcom
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Season two of "Abbott Elementary" premieres on September 21 on ABC. The award-winning comedy follows teachers at a Philadelphia public school. You can stream new episodes of "Abbott Elementary" on Hulu the day after they air on TV.
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.10 - All or Nothing at All (Series Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release
STUDIO CITY, CA – September 20, 2022 – On the series finale of “Chesapeake Shores,” the O’Briens come together and reunite for good in “All or Nothing at All,” premiering Sunday, October 16 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair) Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Who Stars In The Latest Season Of ABC’s Private Eye Show?
The first two seasons of ABC’s Big Sky were a who’s who of established character actors who were essential in rounding out a stellar cast on the private eye show set in the scenic mountains of Montana. The first season featured supporting actors like Brian Geraghty, John Carroll Lynch, Valerie Mahaffey, Brooke Smith, and Michelle Forbes, who all belong to that class of “where do I know them from?!” actors who turn up and you can’t always remember where you know them from. There was also a brief cameo from Ryan Phillippe in the first season, though he was only around for a short time his presence lingered throughout the season. In season two, actors Logan Marshall-Green, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Janina Gavankar joined the cast.
Scott Bakula Addresses ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Involvement Speculation, Says It Was “Very Difficult Decision” To Pass On New Series
Scott Bakula is setting the record straight on why he is not involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot and shuts down any speculation that he might reprise his role on the sequel, which premieres this coming Monday, September 19. “I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it,” Bakula wrote in a social media post next to a boxing scene photo from the original series that gives out a “ready for a fight” vibe. He said that he was presented with the pilot script and passed on getting involved. Fall Premiere Dates For New...
