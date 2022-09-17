Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
Pickup Driver Injured In St. George Crash
(St. George, UT) -- A pickup truck driver is recovering after suffering minor injuries in a crash in St. George. The truck took out several feet of fence and created a nearly hour-long traffic backup on Red Cliffs Drive yesterday morning. Police were sent to the scene to find the truck had nearly hit a tree before ending up on its side in a yard.
Easton Oliverson returns home following head injury, over a month in hospital
The family of Easton Oliverson, the Utah little league baseball player who was injured in August, announced Monday night that Easton was able to return home after over a month in the hospital.
890kdxu.com
Emergency Rescue Forces Shut Down of Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway
(Springdale, UT) -- An emergency rescue operation sent about 20 members of a search and rescue crew into Zion National Park Sunday. Park officials say they had to close off Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway from the park's East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to the rescue. The highway was closed for about two hours. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations were not affected. The rescue was said to be a success.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt near St. George
Many people say they felt the magnitude 4.4 earthquake that was reported about 30 miles away from St. George on Monday.
luxury-houses.net
An Exclusive Estate offers over 13,000 SF Living with Private Gate and 0.5 Acre Pond in Washington Utah Asking for $7.49 Million
The Estate in Washington, a luxurious home with over 0.5 acre pond plenty of space for parking offering resort style pool, full sports court, theatre room, indoor gym, full bar, pavillion & indoor basketball court and is now available for sale. This home located at 90 W Triple Crown Ln, Washington, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bryan Burnett (Phone: 435-375-4564) at Century 21 Everest St George for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Washington.
suindependent.com
The Art in Kayenta Festival is Back
The Kayenta Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the 22nd annual Art in Kayenta festival, Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Each fall thousands of art enthusiasts and families have been making their way to Kayenta Art Village for the annual three-day FREE art festival in Ivins. Not only do festival goers enjoy spectacular art, they are also treated to stunning desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, and Kayenta’s own delightful Xetava Gardens Café.
Man arrested with over 2 pounds of meth on I-15
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An officer with the Washington City Police Department arrested a man in possession of over two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 recently. Police say a silver car with California license plates was traveling north on I-15 on Sept. 13, when the officer conducted a records check […]
kjzz.com
New Utah Tech president notes historic growth of student body, campus size
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — In a “State of the University” address, the president of Utah Tech University talked about the growth of the campus and increase in student body. During the speech Wednesday, new university President Richard “Biff” Williams touched on a number of topics, including...
890kdxu.com
Woman Hit By Car on 2450 East in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a woman was hit by the vehicle the suspect was driving late Thursday night off 2450 East. This happened when the suspect hit the victim and struck two other cars. The woman was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital. It's not clear how badly she was injured. Authorities were able to open 2450 East around 2:00am.
DUI driver found 6 times legal limit after fleeing St. George auto-pedestrian crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly hitting a pedestrian, fleeing the scene, then colliding with multiple other vehicles while at a blood alcohol concentration of more than six times the legal limit in Utah. On Thursday at approximately 9:16 p.m., St. George Police officers were notified of […]
890kdxu.com
UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield
(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
890kdxu.com
Toquerville Mayor Resigns
(Toquerville, UT) -- Toquerville Mayor Keen Ellsworth is out of office. He resigned after news broke about his work as a paid consultant to the developers of a 65-million-dollar complex proposed in the city. Ellsworth was elected mayor last November and said in his resignation letter he was offered a new career opportunity he didn't expect. The city announced earlier this month that the 600-acre sports park would not be developed.
Gephardt Daily
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
